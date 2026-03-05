Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Metal & commodity-linked spaces to benefit from AI capex: Bajaj Finserv AMC

Metal & commodity-linked spaces to benefit from AI capex: Bajaj Finserv AMC

The growth of AI relies heavily on physical infrastructure alongside software, which will drive demand in power, metal, semiconductor segments.

Bajaj Finserv on AI capex cycle

Bajaj Finserv believes metal and commodity-linked sectors will likely benefit in the AI adoption process rather than traditional IT firms.

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 12:42 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Artificial Intelligence (AI), the unfolding theme in 2026, is expected to create investment opportunities in metal, energy, battery storage, and power infrastructure rather than in traditional IT, analysts at Bajaj Finserv Asset Management said in a report on Thursday. 
With AI growth relying as much on physical infrastructure as on software, the asset management company suggests investors capture that opportunity.
  "Global capex in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is estimated to reach $1 trillion by financial year 2030. To capture the opportunity, we increase exposure to metals and commodity-linked sectors, while remaining underweight in IT," it said.
 
Bajaj Finserv believes that AI is on track to become the fastest adopted technology in history. While the internet took 15 years to reach global scale, and mobile computing took eight years, AI is estimated to reach a similar scale in just three-to-four years. 
 
 
"The growth of AI relies heavily on physical infrastructure alongside software. Hence, its adoption is already driving large-scale investments in hyperscale data centres, semiconductor capacity, power infrastructure, and advanced cooling and storage systems," Bajaj Finserv AMC noted.  This will likely create structural demand in metal, energy, and power equipment, semiconductor, and battery energy storage systems, it added. 

What does it mean for IT sector?

 
For traditional IT companies, adaptability will determine the leadership in this sector in the next phase, Bajaj Finserv AMC said. This evolving risk-reward profile is a primary driver of the asset manager’s moderated exposure to the sector. 

Also Read

Hindalco share price today

Hindalco shares rally 7% as aluminium prices surge on supply concerns

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 5, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps nearly 500 pts; Nifty trades above 24,600; Metal stocks rise

GE Shipping shares in focus

GE Shipping shares advance 6% on move to expand fleet with Japanese vessel

Indian stock market outlook amid Iran war

Iran war correction a buying opportunity in Indian stocks: PhillipCapital

Granules India

Granules poised for stronger earnings cycle, says Elara; starts with 'Buy'

 
AI is slowly dismantling traditional service models, which will slowly shift most opportunities up the value chain. These opportunities will show up in AI integration and system design, cybersecurity and data architecture, cloud and platform orchestration, and domain-led digital transformation.
 

Where does India stand in AI transition?

 
In terms of third-party data centre capacity, India has crossed over 1,000 megawatt (MW) at present. This will likely scale to 3,250 MW by 2030, which implies a 24 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), the asset manager said. 
 
Bajaj Finserv AMC believes that India’s participation in digital infrastructure is relatively small, despite generating nearly 20 per cent of global data. This hints at an opportunity for structural catch-up.
 
Notably, in India, sustained demand for transformers, power, equipment, cables, and cooling systems will likely increase, given data centre’s electicity demand is projected to rise toward 200 gigawatt over the next few years, according to Bajaj Finserv AMC.     
==========================
 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
 

More From This Section

India data centre market, real estate developers in data centres, data centre investments India, data centre real estate growth, Hiranandani data centre plans, AI and cloud adoption India, 5G impact on data centres, hyperscale data centres India, Min

56% of Indian women decide investments independently, trend rising: Report

BSE to launch derivatives for Sensex Next 30 index

BSE shares up 4% on Sebi nod to launch derivatives for Sensex Next 30 index

CLSA turns cautious on South Korea's Kospi

South Korea's Kospi bounces back after historic drop; CLSA turns cautious

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Acutaas zooms 100% in 8 months; what's driving speciality chemicals stock?

coal, fossil fuel

Coal India jumps 4% as Iran war lifts global coal prices; analysts upbeat

Topics : Artificial intelligence metal sector Markets stock market trading Bajaj Finserv

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance