Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bharti Airtel partly paid-up shares zoom 10%, trade at new high; here's why

Bharti Airtel partly paid-up shares zoom 10%, trade at new high; here's why

Bharti Airtel board approves first and final call for partly paid-up equity shares; trading in latter to be suspended with effect from February 06, 2026.

Airtel

Bharti Airtel PP shares(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel Partly Paid (PP) share price today

 
Share price of Bharti Airtel Partly Paid (PP) hit a new high of ₹1,688, as the stock rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day backed by heavy volumes.
 
At 10:12 AM; the stock was quoting 9 per cent higher at ₹1,669.90, as compared to 0.53 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 3.9 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
In the past one year, the stock price of Bharti Airtel PP has zoomed 56 per cent, as compared to 7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.
 
 
Meanwhile, shares of Bharti Airtel were trading flat at ₹2,091.50 on the BSE. In the past one year, the stock has rallied 31 per cent.   

Also Read

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Aeroflex Industries share jumps 13% on capacity expansion, fund-raise plan

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 pts, Nifty eyes 26K; ICICI Pru AMC up 20% on debut, Ola soars 9%

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock trades at 20% premium; should you book profit?

Crest Ventures share

Crest Ventures jumps 6% as board approves financial services biz demerger

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Niraj Cement shares soar 16%, GPT Infraprojects up 13%; Key triggers here

   

Why were Bharti Airtel PP shares in focus on Friday?

 
Bharti Airtel on Thursday, December 18, 2025, after market hours informed that the company’s board has approved first and final call of ₹401.25 per share (including a premium of ₹397.50), on 392 million outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5 each (paid-up value of ₹1.25 each), issued by the company on a rights basis pursuant to Letter of Offer dated September 22, 2021.
 
The board has fixed February 06, 2026 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the holders of the partly paid-up equity shares who shall be liable to pay the money on the First Call. The Call payment period will commence on March 02, 2026 and end on March 16, 2026, the company said.
 
The company further said that the trading in partly paid-up equity shares of the company on the stock exchanges shall be suspended with effect from February 06, 2026.
 
As per the objects of the issue, the proceeds from the Call on the partly paid-up equity shares will be utilized primarily for pre-payment/ repayment of borrowings (including accrued interest) and general corporate purposes.  
Following the pre/repayment of the borrowings and along with its organic cash generation, the company’s India operations are expected to become effectively net debt-free in the near term except for Department of Telecommunication (DoT) liabilities and Finance Lease Obligations, thereby further strengthening its balance sheet.
 
During the financial year 2021-22, Bharti Airtel has alloted 392 million partly paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5 each (₹1.25 per share paid on application) at a premium of ₹530 per share (₹132.50 per share paid on application) on October 27, 2021, pursuant to Rights Issue.
 
Airtel had raised ₹5,247 crore in the first tranche of the rights issue in October 2021. The company has since refrained from calling the rights issue as it continued to have sufficient cash reserves on the back of strong free cash flows and moderation in capex spending. While Airtel’s capex on 5G networks had tapered, it intends to raise spending on data centre and home broadband segments.
 

More From This Section

Infosys

Nifty IT rises 1% as Infosys, TCS lead post Accenture's upbeat Q1 earnings

equity market, stocks, share market

ICICI Pru AMC makes solid D-St debut; lists at 20% premium on bourses

IMG: HUL, ONGC, Trent, PowerGrid, PFC, Apollo Hospitals and Tube Investments trade in oversold territory, show technical charts.

HUL, ONGC, Trent among 7 BSE 100 stocks technically oversold on charts

Knowledge Realty share price

Knowledge Realty gets new 'Add' from JM Financial; limited upside seen

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric hits 10% upper circuit after promoter completes stake sale

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Bharti Airtel telecom services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon