Motilal Oswal midcap fund climbs 63% in year; adds jewellery makers' stocks

Motilal Oswal midcap fund climbs 63% in year; adds jewellery makers' stocks

Chief Investment Officer Niket Shah said he's adding shares of companies that offer lower priced non-essential goods, such as jewelry and apparel, on expectations of increased spending

While rising prices have hurt demand for fast-moving consumer goods companies, people aren’t willing to dial down on some discretionary spending, said Shah | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alex Gabriel Simon 
India’s Motilal Oswal Asset Management Co. is expecting the country’s insatiable appetite for discretionary goods and the government’s push to expand manufacturing to spur the next leg of a rally in related shares.
 
Chief Investment Officer Niket Shah said he’s adding shares of companies that offer lower priced non-essential goods, such as jewelry and apparel, on expectations of increased spending. He’s also scouting for opportunities in India’s growing electronic component sector. The asset manager’s Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has returned about 63 per cent in the last 12 months against a 33 per cent gain in its benchmark, making it the top mutual fund in the nation.
 
 
As food inflation remains high, the government will try to put more money in the hands of the people, said Shah, who oversees more than $7 billion. “I’m expecting meaningful changes to the income tax code that will benefit consumers at large,” he said.
 
While rising prices have hurt demand for fast-moving consumer goods companies, people aren’t willing to dial down on some discretionary spending, said Shah. People earning lower incomes are “aspiring to get high-end phones,” even if that means sacrificing on basic expenses, he said. 
Chart

Spotting sector inflection points and making timely exits have helped the fund’s performance, Shah said. He bought telecom companies Bharti Airtel Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd. before the industry implemented fare hikes. Bets on technology stocks Persistent Systems Ltd. and Zomato Ltd. also added to gains.
 
In electronics manufacturing, production-linked incentives will likely boost the sector as the nation seeks to expand its role in global supply chains, according to Shah.
 
“I’m also getting the sense that the government is slowly moving in favor of allowing some Chinese firms to set up joint ventures in India,” he said. “With technology from China and manufacturing done in India, there is a lot more scale that is achievable.
 
As of Nov. 31, Motilal held Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. and affordable fashion retailer Trent Ltd. in various portfolios. It also owned shares of Dixon Technologies India Ltd., a contract manufacturer for Samsung Electronics Co.
 

Topics : Motilal Oswal jewellery market Electronics

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

