Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / MSCI rejig: Time to buy these 5 stocks for your portfolio? What charts say

MSCI rejig: Time to buy these 5 stocks for your portfolio? What charts say

Technical chart suggests that Coromandel International could face some downward pressure in the near-term; while GMR Airport, Authum Investment and Le Travenues look good for near-term gains.

FIIs turn traders on Dalal Street

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The MSCI, in its semi-annual review, announced addition of Coromandel International and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) to its MSCI Global Standard Index, with effect from June 2025 onwards.  Among other key additions, MSCI has included GMR Airports in its MSCI India Domestic Index. That apart, 12 stocks namely - Acme Solar Holdings, Authum Investment, Awl Agri Business, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Godrej Agrovet, Hexaware Technologies, International Gemmological, Le Travenues Technology, Premier Energies, Sagility India, Sai Life Sciences and Sona Blw Precision - will be part of the MSCI India Domestic Smallcap Index.  Here's all you need to know about the MSCI additions and deletions.  Given this background, what should your trading strategy be in these stocks? Here's a technical outlook on select 5 stocks from the MSCI additions, with key support and resistance levels.  Coromandel International  Current Price: ₹2,343  Downside Risk:  Support: ₹2,250; ₹2,180; ₹2,150  Resistance: ₹2,380  Coromandel International stock rallied almost 50 per cent in the last three months to hit a high at ₹2,498. The stock is now showing some signs of tiring out; hence an intermediate correction cannot be ruled out. The 38.2 per cent and 50 per cent retracements levels of the recent level, indicate a likely downside target of ₹2,180 and ₹2,083 for the stock.  Chart shows that the short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹2,150 levels, with near support seen at ₹2,250. For the uptrend to resume, the stock will need to break and trade consistently above ₹2,380. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Nykaa  Current Price: ₹198.40  Upside Potential:  Downside Risk:  Support: ₹193.35; ₹188.50  Resistance: ₹204; ₹207  Nykaa stock is seen facing resistance at the key weekly super trend line at ₹198.65 levels. The stock needs to break and ensure a weekly close above the same for further gains to emerge. Post breakout the stock can potentially rally to ₹210 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹204 and ₹207 levels.  On the flip side, in case the stock fails to give a weekly breakout, Nykaa can slip back to ₹183-odd levels; with interim support anticipated around ₹193.35 and ₹188.50 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | FIIs net sell over ₹6,600 cr in F&O on Tuesday; what's worrying them now?  GMR Airports  Current Price: ₹87.92  Upside Potential  Support: ₹87; ₹84.80; ₹81.50  Resistance: ₹90; ₹92.40; ₹94  GMR Airports is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹81.50 levels. Near support for the stock exists at ₹87 and ₹84.80 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹98 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹90, ₹92.40 and ₹94 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Authum Investments  Current Price: ₹2,135  Upside Potential:  Support: ₹2,037; ₹2,005  Resistance: ₹2,250  Authum Investments has given a breakout on the daily and weekly scale. The near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹2,037 and ₹2,005 support zone. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹2,400 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,250. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Le Travenues Technology (IXIGO)  Current Price: ₹165  Upside Potential:  Support: ₹  Resistance: ₹  Le Travenues stock seems on course to test ₹181 levels as per the weekly chart. Interim resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹171 and ₹178 levels. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above 163; below which key support for the stock stands at ₹155.50. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

More From This Section

stock markets, trading, tariffs

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty higher led by Tata Steel, Eternal, TechM; small, midcaps gain 1%

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Why did Raymond shares drop 66% from ₹1,500 apiece to ₹500 in a day?

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

HBL Engineering shares surge 8% on RDSO nod for Kavach System version 4.0

ipo market listing share market

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO Day 1: Check subscription, GMP, key dates

pharma medicine drugs

Here's why GSK Pharma share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, May 14

Topics : Stock Market Market - Stock Watch Market - Technical Analysis Market technicals The Smart Investor Trading strategies Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid stocks technical analysis technical charts Market trends Markets Stock Recommendations Stock Picks Stock tips Coromandel International Le Travenues Technology Nykaa GMR Airports technical calls MSCI indices MSCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon