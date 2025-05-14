MSCI rejig: Time to buy these 5 stocks for your portfolio? What charts say

The MSCI, in its semi-annual review, announced addition of Coromandel International and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) to its MSCI Global Standard Index, with effect from June 2025 onwards. Among other key additions, MSCI has included GMR Airports in its MSCI India Domestic Index. That apart, 12 stocks namely - Acme Solar Holdings, Authum Investment, Awl Agri Business, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Godrej Agrovet, Hexaware Technologies, International Gemmological, Le Travenues Technology, Premier Energies, Sagility India, Sai Life Sciences and Sona Blw Precision - will be part of the MSCI India Domestic Smallcap Index. Here's all you need to know about the MSCI additions and deletions. Given this background, what should your trading strategy be in these stocks? Here's a technical outlook on select 5 stocks from the MSCI additions, with key support and resistance levels. Coromandel International Current Price: ₹2,343 Downside Risk: Support: ₹2,250; ₹2,180; ₹2,150 Resistance: ₹2,380 Coromandel International stock rallied almost 50 per cent in the last three months to hit a high at ₹2,498. The stock is now showing some signs of tiring out; hence an intermediate correction cannot be ruled out. The 38.2 per cent and 50 per cent retracements levels of the recent level, indicate a likely downside target of ₹2,180 and ₹2,083 for the stock. Chart shows that the short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹2,150 levels, with near support seen at ₹2,250. For the uptrend to resume, the stock will need to break and trade consistently above ₹2,380. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Nykaa Current Price: ₹198.40 Upside Potential: Downside Risk: Support: ₹193.35; ₹188.50 Resistance: ₹204; ₹207 Nykaa stock is seen facing resistance at the key weekly super trend line at ₹198.65 levels. The stock needs to break and ensure a weekly close above the same for further gains to emerge. Post breakout the stock can potentially rally to ₹210 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹204 and ₹207 levels. On the flip side, in case the stock fails to give a weekly breakout, Nykaa can slip back to ₹183-odd levels; with interim support anticipated around ₹193.35 and ₹188.50 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | FIIs net sell over ₹6,600 cr in F&O on Tuesday; what's worrying them now? GMR Airports Current Price: ₹87.92 Upside Potential Support: ₹87; ₹84.80; ₹81.50 Resistance: ₹90; ₹92.40; ₹94 GMR Airports is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹81.50 levels. Near support for the stock exists at ₹87 and ₹84.80 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹98 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹90, ₹92.40 and ₹94 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Authum Investments Current Price: ₹2,135 Upside Potential: Support: ₹2,037; ₹2,005 Resistance: ₹2,250 Authum Investments has given a breakout on the daily and weekly scale. The near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹2,037 and ₹2,005 support zone. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹2,400 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,250. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Le Travenues Technology (IXIGO) Current Price: ₹165 Upside Potential: Support: ₹ Resistance: ₹ Le Travenues stock seems on course to test ₹181 levels as per the weekly chart. Interim resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹171 and ₹178 levels. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above 163; below which key support for the stock stands at ₹155.50. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART