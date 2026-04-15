MTAR Technologies surges 40% in April; stock up 100% in 2026
MTAR Technologies stock hit a new life-time high at ₹4,848 in Wednesday's intra-day trade on the back of healthy business outlook.
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
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Share price of MTAR TechnologiesShare price of MTAR Technologies hit a new high of ₹4,848, rallying 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade owing to a healthy outlook. Thus far in April, the company's stock price has surged 40 per cent. So far in the current calendar year 2026 (CY26), MTAR Technologies' market price has zoomed 100 per cent, compared to an 8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Further, in the past year, the stock has skyrocketed 250 per cent, against a 1.8 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
What's driving MTAR Technologies' stock price?MTAR has twelve strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana. MTAR caters to Clean Energy – Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel cells, Hydel & others, Space and Defense sectors. The company has a long-standing relationship of over four decades with leading Indian organisations and global OEMs. According to media reports, Bloom Energy, a global leader in power solutions, announced an expanded partnership with Oracle on Monday to support the rapid buildout of its AI and cloud computing infrastructure. Under a master services agreement, Oracle intends to procure up to 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of Bloom's fuel cell systems. In September 2025, MTAR received an order worth ₹386 crore from Bloom Energy Corporation. Of the total order value, ₹205 crore will be executed by Q4FY26, with the balance scheduled for Q1FY27, the company said. “Driven by strong demand from AI-powered data centres, conventional data centres and the global clean energy transition, our customer is projected to grow at an average rate of approximately 30 per cent through 2030. As part of this expansion, the customer is expected to add 2 gigawatts of capacity by the end of CY26 and further scale this to approximately 4 gigawatts in the subsequent years,” MTAR said in the Q3 earnings conference call. The company is currently in the process of increasing capacity to 12,000 boxes by end of the FY26 and plan to further scale this to 20,000 units by end of FY27. And further, the company is planning to actually create facilities to augment capacity up to 30,000 units in the subsequent year, MTAR said. Meanwhile, on April 1, 2026, MTAR secured orders worth ₹35.6 crore from an international entity in the energy sector for data centre projects. These orders are scheduled to be executed by December 2026, the company said. The company's management said they are focused on expanding its footprint in the energy sector and addressing the growing demand from data centres. The management expects additional orders from this customer upon successful delivery of these products. The management said in the Q3 earnings conference call that they anticipated a stronger second half of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). In Q3FY26, MTAR recorded revenues of ₹278 crore, representing a robust year-over-year growth of 59 per cent with EBITDA of ₹64 crore. This marks the highest quarterly revenue achieved by the company to date, and the management is confident of sustaining this momentum and achieving further milestones in the coming periods. During FY26 until January 30, 2026, the company received its highest ever order inflows in the Clean Energy Fuel Cells and Civil Nuclear Program segments. The closing order book as of Q3 end stood at ₹2,394 crore. The management expects the closing order book to be at ₹2,800 crore by end of FY26 that will enable for sustaining the company’s growth momentum over the coming quarters.
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:37 AM IST