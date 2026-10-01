Multibagger stock: HFCL shares hit 5% upper circuit for 3rd straight day

HFCL share price today: HFCL Limited shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit for the third straight session on Thursday, even as the markets remained under pressure.

The stock opened at the day’s upper circuit of ₹238.37 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

With today’s gain, HFCL shares have risen nearly 16 per cent over the past three sessions, compared with a decline of nearly 1 per cent in the Nifty 50 index.

Today's rise in the stock was accompanied by a surge in trading volumes. According to NSE data, around 16 million shares changed hands, compared with 3.4 million shares traded in the previous session.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Exchanges have placed HFCL under Long-Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (LT ASM-4), which is a regulatory framework to monitor stocks experiencing abnormal price volatility, high concentration, or heavy speculation.

HFCL turned profitable in Q1FY27 as the company posted a net profit of ₹245.64 crore versus a net loss of ₹29.30 crore in Q1FY26. Its revenue more than doubled to ₹1,914.98 crore in the quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the company also achieved its highest-ever order book of ₹26,665 crore - nearly five times its FY26 revenue.

Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking, said that HFCL is continuing its broader uptrend characterised by a sustained Higher High-Higher Low (HH-HL) structure on the daily timeframe. Following a recent Double Top formation near its resistance zone around ₹255–256, the stock experienced a natural technical retracement. This correction found robust buying interest between the critical 0.618 and 0.79 Fibonacci retracement levels, a key support zone closely aligned with the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch today | Adani Energy Solutions share Rebounding strongly off this confluence zone, the stock formed a Daily Bullish Engulfing candle pattern, signaling strong buying interest at lower levels, he said, adding that trading volume has shown marked improvement during this bounce, lending conviction to the recovery.

"Additionally, the RSI has rebounded from lower levels and is currently holding firmly above the midpoint (at 58.76), reflecting renewed bullish momentum. Key downside support is established in the ₹215–₹220 range, underpinned by the 50-day EMA, while immediate resistance on the upside remains around ₹255–₹257, near its peak levels," the analyst said.

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