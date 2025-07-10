Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Muthoot Capital Services rises 6% on plans to raise ₹125 crore via NCDs

Muthoot Capital Services rises 6% on plans to raise ₹125 crore via NCDs

Muthoot Capital Services share price 5.6 per cent in trade on Thursday on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹354.85 per share; check details

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Muthoot Capital Services share price gained 5.6 per cent in trade on Thursday on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹354.85 per share. At 12:07 PM, Muthoot Capital Services shares were up 3.6 per cent at ₹348.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 83,187.48. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹571.14 crore. 

What led to northward movement in Muthoot Capital Services shares?

The buying on the counter came after the board approved the issuance and allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) up to ₹125 crore, on private placement basis. 
 
The company proposes to issue 12,500 NCDs of face value ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating up to ₹ 125 crore. The tenure of the NCDs is 24 months. 
 
 
The coupon rate, the interest paid to investors, for the NCDs is fixed at 9.5 per cent per annum. This interest will be paid out every month.
 
In June 2025 too, the company had issued NCDs of up to ₹100 crore, on private placement basis.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

