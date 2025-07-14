Monday, July 14, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
₹2,269-cr order pushes NCC share price 3% higher today; key details inside

₹2,269-cr order pushes NCC share price 3% higher today; key details inside

NCC share price moved northwards after securing an order worth approximately ₹2,269 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NCC share price: NCC share price was buzzing in trade on Monday, July 14, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 2.70 per cent to an intraday high of ₹227.75 per share.
 
At 10:50 AM, NCC share price was trading 1 per cent higher at ₹223.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent lower at 82,257.28 levels.
 

What drove NCC share price higher today?

 
NCC share price moved northwards after securing an order worth approximately ₹2,269 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)
 
In an exchange filing, NCC said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received a Letter of Acceptance dated July 11, 2025 from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Mumbai Metro Line 6 – Package 1-CA-232.”
 
 
Under the terms of the order, NCC will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of rolling stock, communication-based signaling & train control, telecommunication systems, platform screen doors and depot machinery & plant for line 6 [Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli - (EEH)] of the Mumbai Metro Rail Project.

The construction is expected to be completed within 24 months. This will be followed by a 2-year Defect Liability Maintenance Period (DLMP), and subsequently, a 5-year comprehensive maintenance phase, NCC revealed, in a statement.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

About NCC

 
NCC Limited (formerly Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited), founded in 1978, is among India’s leading infrastructure and construction companies with a diversified portfolio spanning buildings, transportation, water and environment, electrical works, irrigation, mining, and railways. 
 
Over the decades, the company has built a strong reputation for executing large-scale infrastructure projects across sectors and geographies, playing a crucial role in India's development story.
 
Beyond traditional construction, NCC has also ventured into real estate through its subsidiary NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd and is actively expanding into the energy and smart metering sectors. 
 
The company has a growing international footprint, with operations in the Middle East through subsidiaries in Muscat and Dubai. 
 
The market capitalisation of NCC is ₹14,092.02 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 index category. 
 
The 52-week high of NCC share is ₹364.50 while its 52-week low is ₹169.95 per share. 

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

