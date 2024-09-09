Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nibe share price locked in 5% upper band after units secure multiple orders

Nibe share price locked in 5% upper band after units secure multiple orders

The surge in the Nibe shares came after the company announced multiple order wins by its subsidiaries.

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Representational image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nibe hits upper circuit: Shares of defence product manufacturer Nibe were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,942.30 per share on Monday, September 9, 2024. 

The surge in the Nibe shares came after the company announced multiple order wins by its subsidiaries. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, Nibe said, "We are pleased to inform you that “Nibe Defence And Aerospace,” a subsidiary of Nibe Limited, has received four purchase orders from a leading infra & defence company of India.”

According to the order details, Nibe has bagged orders of Rs 50 crore for supply, assembling and integration of various electronics equipment viz; various drive units, junction boxes, amplifier units, DC units, outrigger control and power distribution unit (OCPDU) and power distribution unit (PDU-R P) etc. 
 

This contract needs to be executed in tranches on or before March 31, 2028, the company said in a statement. 

In a separate filing, Nibe said, “We are pleased to inform you that “Nibe Space Private Limited,” a subsidiary of Nibe Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading infrastructure and defence companies and startups of India.”

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 150pts, Nifty at 24,900; Financials, FMCG gain, Metal, O&G drag

Kross IPO

IPO Alert: Kross opens today with a 20% GMP surge; should you subscribe?

PremiumAirtel, Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel's valuations to sustain on market share & cash flow gains

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee flat as markets expect RBI support; other Asian currencies slip

The addition to MSCI's indices has sent Riyadh stocks into a bull market and brought record fund inflows

Gala Precision Engg bucks market trend, lists at 42% premium on bourses


Nibe unit has bagged the order from companies including Larsen & Toubro Limited, Centum Electronics Limited, Space Fields Private Limited, SISIR Radar Private Limited, CYRAN AI Solutions Private Limited, AgniKul Cosmos Private Limited, DV2JS Innovation LLP, Thales Alenia Space, France, and Thales India Private Limited

Under the terms of the order, the subsidiary will collaborate as a consortium for supply of equipment, services, skills, systems and support services etc. for its aim to build and operate a Private Earth Observation Constellation & corresponding ground segment to provide constellation on lease basis, offer images and analytics as a service

These MOUs are valid for a period of 12 to 24 months, the company revealed. 

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 2,550.66 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Incorporated in 2005, Nibe Ltd specialises in manufacturing critical components for the defence sector, e-vehicles, and Software Development. 

The company engages in the fabrication and machining of components used in the Defence sector and the assembly of components for e-vehicles. Nibe Ltd also provides strategic products and research advancements through its e-vehicles division and the BVM R&D Foundation. 

Its Defence segment manufactures structures, sub-assemblies, and assemblies for mobile weapon launchers like BrahMos Missile, MRSAM, and Pinaka rocket launcher, as well as structural and engineering systems for naval applications. 

Meanheile, the electronic division focuses on sensors, wiring, control systems, and military software. Through its subsidiary, Nibe e-motor, the company offers products including e-bicycles, e-rickshaws, batteries, motors, hybrid PCUs, solar induction cookers, and water treatment units. 

Additionally, Nibe Ltd’s clients in the Defence sector include all three Indian defence forces and L&T Defence.

At 11:30 AM, shares of Nibe continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper band at Rs 1,942.30 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent higher at 81,373.08 levels.

Also Read

drugs, pharma sector

USFDA issues six observations for Granules' Gagillapur unit; stock falls 5%

Wind power, Suzlon

Suzlon Energy shares rise 3% on winning large wind energy order from NTPC

Senco gold

Senco Gold jumps 5%, hits new high on healthy outlook; zooms 212% in 1 year

Spicejet

SpiceJet shares fly 5.5% in trade; here is what is driving the stock

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

Ion Exchange shares rise after winning order worth Rs 168 cr; check details

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian equity markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon