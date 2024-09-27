Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Economy / News / Call on fresh sovereign gold bonds to be taken after assessing markets

Call on fresh sovereign gold bonds to be taken after assessing markets

Indications were that decision on this would be taken in September

SBG, sovereign gold bonds

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government would take a decision on issuing fresh sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) based on the need and assessment of market conditions, said sources.

Experts, however, feel that the government does not seem keen on issuing fresh gold bonds given the overall cost and rising gold prices.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the government had set a target of issuance of Rs 18,500 crore of SGBs.
 
“A decision would be taken based on need and assessment of market conditions. If we borrow, it will be to that extent. If we don’t, we would not have borrowed to that extent,” the source said.
 
 
Government sources had earlier indicated that a call on whether to continue the SGB scheme would be taken in September, coinciding with the borrowing calendar discussions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
As expected, the Finance Ministry had on Thursday announced its plans to borrow Rs 6.61 trillion from the market through 21 weekly auctions in the second half of this financial year.
 

More From This Section

innovation

India ranks 39th in GII 2024; Switzerland leads for 14th consecutive year

The Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) held in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday received investment proposals worth more than Rs 23,000 crore, which will generate around 28,000 jobs. The maximum investment of Rs 6,800 crore will be made in th

Madhya Pradesh RIC attracts over Rs 23K cr investments; 28K jobs expected

PremiumEuropean crude oil benchmark Brent sank to a low of around $69 per barrel (bbl) on September 10, a drop of nearly $22/bbl from $91/bbl early April, as China's economy sputtered. Prices have since climbed by around $2/bbl.

Plunging cracks may erode OMCs' supernormal profits, delay fuel price cuts

textile

10-12 companies to get first set of incentives for textiles PLI scheme

Premiumtravel, tourism

Sluggish foreign tourism recovery impacts India's hospitality industry

The borrowing is around 47 per cent of the gross market borrowing target of Rs 14.01 trillion. However, the borrowing calendar didn't give any clarity on SGB issuance in the second half of FY25. SGBs issuance is done outside the government’s borrowing calendar.
 
SGB schemes are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for physical gold.
Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity.
 
“The government not issuing SGBs may be a temporary thing. It does not make economic sense at present given the overall cost and rising gold prices. Also it appears that physical gold imports have not come down, which was the goal,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.
 
“There is no macroeconomic compulsion to keep issuing gold bonds since India's current account deficit has been well within comfortable limits in recent years. With sharp escalation in the international price of gold in the last 6 years, gold bonds have turned out to be one of the costliest avenues for funding the fiscal deficit,” said Vivek Kumar, economist, QuantEco Research.
 
Kumar said this could be the reason why the government may have quietly abandoned the scheme for this financial year. “The same could be considered at a more opportune time in the future,” Kumar added.

SGBs are issued to resident Indian entities by the RBI on behalf of the central government.
 
The government launched the sovereign gold bond scheme in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold. It was also to shift a part of the domestic savings, used for purchase of gold, to financial savings.
 
The government offers SGBs in tranches for limited periods.


In context

Experts feel govt is not keen on issuing fresh gold bond

Govt had target of issuance of Rs 18,500 crore of SGBs in FY25

Borrowing around 47% of the gross market borrowing target of Rs 14.01 trillion

Finance Ministry on Thursday announced plans to borrow Rs 6.61 trn from the market through 21 weekly aucti

Also Read

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

Buy-and-hold investors, avoid high secondary mkt premiums on SGBs

PremiumThe July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

'Complex and expensive': Further tranches of sovereign gold bonds unlikely

PremiumThe July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

July Budget and slashing of SGBs: A setback for portfolio balancing

Premiumgold price, gold share

Govt to decide on sovereign gold bond scheme continuation in September

gold deposit scheme, gold, jewellery, gold bonds, gold etf, gold investment, jewellery, gold price, gold valuation

Investors bought Rs 27,000 cr of sovereign gold bonds in FY24: RBI report

Topics : Sovereign gold bonds stock market trading Union Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon