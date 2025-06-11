Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSE gets Sebi's nod to launch monthly electricity futures contracts

NSE gets Sebi's nod to launch monthly electricity futures contracts

The exchange said that a calibrated and phased approach will ensure both market integrity and investor confidence

Sebi

NSE was the first stock exchange in India to establish an electricity exchange, launching Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL) in 2008.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Wednesday said it has received the approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch monthly electricity futures contracts.

The launch aims to provide market participants with effective hedging tools against electricity price volatility, enable more accurate price signals in the power sector and encourage capital investments across the electricity value chain -- generation, transmission, distribution, and retail.

"This approval is only the beginning of NSE's vision for a broader electricity derivatives ecosystem. Plans are underway to gradually introduce contracts for difference (CFDs) and other long-duration electricity derivatives such as quarterly and annual contracts subject to regulatory approvals," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE said in a statement.

 

The exchange said that a calibrated and phased approach will ensure both market integrity and investor confidence.

It is crucial for the spot and futures electricity markets to evolve in tandem to create a virtuous cycle of liquidity and stability. A financially settled futures market will allow participants to hedge their risks effectively, while a robust day-ahead spot market will ensure reliable price discovery, the exchange said.

NSE was the first stock exchange in India to establish an electricity exchange, launching Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL) in 2008.

Last week, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) announced that it received approval from Sebi to launch electricity derivatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumsilver trading silver investment

Silver ETFs beat gold in inflows for 3rd month, gain investor favour

gift city, market

HFTs shift to Gift City to save on stamp duty and transaction costs

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi mandates verified '@valid' UPI handles to tackle payment fraud

Premiumshare market, stock market

Pick up in digital margins could help Tata Communications stock re-rate

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Sebi to launch UPI authentication tool for safer securities transactions

Topics : SEBI Stock Market News NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon