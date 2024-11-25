Business Standard
NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Once the allotment of NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

NTPC IPO allotment status

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for the shares of NTPC Green Energy, a state-owned renewable energy player, is scheduled for today, Monday, November 25, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the NTPC Green Energy IPO closed on Friday, November 22, 2024, receiving decent participation from investors.
 
The public issue of NTPC Green Energy, offered at a price band of Rs 102 - Rs 108 with a lot size of 138 shares, received bids for 1,43,37,68,664 shares against the 59,31,67,575 shares offered, leading to an oversubscription of 2.42 times by the close of the subscription period.
 
 
NTPC Green Energy IPO final subscription status
The highest demand for the public offering came from Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 3.44 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid for 3.32 times their allocated quota, and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 0.81 times. Meanwhile, the portion reserved for employees and shareholders received subscriptions of 0.80 times and 1.60 times, respectively.
 
The shares of NTPC Green Energy are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:
 
- Check NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies 
   
- Check NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 
NTPC Green Energy IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The grey market premium (GMP) of NTPC Green Energy's unlisted shares increased on Monday. The shares were trading at a premium of approximately Rs 3.50 over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 108, reflecting a GMP of 3.24 per cent, according to sources tracking grey market activities.
 
This is an improvement over the Rs 0.80 GMP recorded on November 19, when NTPC Green Energy announced its price band.
 
NTPC Green Energy expected listing price
Shares of NTPC Green Energy are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. If current grey market trends sustain, the shares may list at around Rs 111.50, representing a premium of Rs 3.50 or 3.24 per cent over the upper band of the issue price.
 
About NTPC Green Energy
NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is the umbrella company for NTPC’s green business initiatives. The company undertakes projects through both organic and inorganic routes and aims to drive NTPC’s green energy transition, with a target of achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by FY32. According to information on its official website, NGEL has diversified its portfolio within the green energy sector and participates in bidding processes, tenders, and Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPP) to achieve sustainable growth. The company seeks to position itself as a premier green energy player in India and globally.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

