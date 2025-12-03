Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nuvama upgrades Shoppers Stop to 'Buy'; says recent correction offers entry

Nuvama upgrades Shoppers Stop to 'Buy'; says recent correction offers entry

The brokerage believes the recent correction in Shoppers' Stop stock price offers a margin of safety, while the "Shoppers Stop 2.0" is beginning to show tangible results

Shoppers Stop share price

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Nuvama Institutional Equities upgraded its rating on Shoppers Stop to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’, with an unchanged target at ₹595 per share. The brokerage believes the recent correction in stock price offers a margin of safety, while the company's turnaround strategy under "Shoppers Stop 2.0" is beginning to show tangible results.
 
At its recent analyst day, Shoppers Stop re-emphasised its focus on three key pillars: premiumisation, elevating in-store experience, and strengthening loyalty programmes. These initiatives, according to Nuvama, have driven strong growth in Q2FY26, with momentum continuing through October and November, backed by robust festive and wedding demand. Management remains optimistic about the turnaround and is committed to executing along these strategic lines.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Vision for Shoppers Stop 2.0

Shoppers Stop, in its analysts’ day, acknowledged that its key challenge in recent years has been maintaining relevance among newer, younger consumers, despite being one of India's oldest and most established departmental store chains.
 
In response, the company has introduced a range of premium in-store experiences, including coffee shops, kids' play areas, and dedicated personal shoppers. 
 
These initiatives are designed to better align the brand with evolving customer expectations and are already showing results, according to the brokerage. The Malad store in Mumbai, redesigned under the Shoppers Stop 2.0 format, now delivers 50 per cent higher throughput per square foot compared to older formats.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 3, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,950; PSB index down 3%; Rupee crosses 90-mark

Angel One

Here's why Angel One share price declined 6% in trade on December 3

Deep Industries share price

Deep Industries shares rise 5% in trade; here's what's driving stock

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Trent tanks 42% so far in 2025; set for first yearly decline in 12 years

Chalet Hotels, Hotels

Chalet Hotels share price surges over 4% in overall weak market; here's why

Leadership in beauty distribution; preferred partner for global brands

Shoppers Stop operates 71 per cent of all exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) of global prestige beauty brands in India, making it the preferred partner for new international beauty brands entering the Indian market. Of the remaining EBOs, 10 per cent are operated by the brands themselves, and 19 per cent by other retailers.
 
This leadership position, combined with strong omnichannel integration, has ensured sustained momentum in the company's beauty distribution business, which is emerging as a key growth engine alongside the retail format, noted analysts.

Sharpening focus on young Indian families

Shoppers Stop is also refining its product and category strategy, with a sharper focus on the young Indian family, particularly in kids' apparel and adjacent categories, said Nuvama.
 
The company's intune format—targeted at younger, fashion-forward consumers—has expanded to 78 stores, with 39 per cent of its business coming from repeat customers, indicating strong brand resonance and customer stickiness.
 
While the core business remains centred on Shoppers Stop and beauty, intune and beauty distribution are being positioned as the primary growth engines going forward.

Management acknowledges past delays, confident of improved returns ahead

Management candidly acknowledged that several strategic shifts should have been undertaken earlier, and that the retail side has historically underperformed relative to potential.
 
However, with Indian consumers having moved up the value chain—an area where Shoppers Stop previously lagged—the company now expects meaningful improvement in returns over the next three to five years.
 
Nuvama believes with a planned scale-up, renewed focus on premiumisation, and enhanced customer experience, Shoppers Stop aims to reposition itself decisively for long-term, high-quality growth.
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

More From This Section

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Nifty IT index up 1% in trade as rupee hits 90-mark against US dollar

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

Nifty India Defence index down 2%; what's dragging defence stocks today?

stock market, BSE

Retail investors yank out ₹23,405 cr in 2 months even as markets rallypremium

Motilal Oswal sector of week: Capital goods

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Capital goods; check top stock bets here

DOMS Industries share price

DOMS Industries spikes 6%; Antique initiates coverage, sees 23% upside

Topics : Shoppers Stop Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Stock Analysis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon