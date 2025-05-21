Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Oil India Q4 results: Profit drops 39% to ₹1,310 cr on lower crude prices

Oil India Q4 results: Profit drops 39% to ₹1,310 cr on lower crude prices

Despite a 39 per cent drop in profit, Oil India posted record FY25 production and 123 per cent rise in capex utilisation; Q4 revenue slipped 5.7 per cent

Oil india

Shares of Oil India Limited rose 0.7 per cent in intraday trading, closing at Rs 426.25 apiece on the BSE. | File Image

Subhayan Chakraborty Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the fourth quarter (January–March) of FY25 (2024–25), state-owned Oil India Limited (OIL) reported a 39 per cent fall in consolidated net profit due to lower global oil prices. Attributable to the owners of the company, net profit declined to Rs 1,310 crore, down from Rs 2,140 crore in the corresponding period of FY24. Sequentially, net profit was down 2.14 per cent from Rs 1,338.85 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.
 
The national oil exploration and production company's revenue from operations in the latest quarter declined 5.68 per cent to Rs 9,587.82 crore, down from Rs 10,165.78 crore in Q4 FY24. While Brent crude prices briefly touched $82 per barrel in early January, they remained below $75 per barrel for the latter half of the quarter. In contrast, crude prices had been on an upward curve—from $80 to $87 per barrel—in Q4 FY24. 
 
 
The revenue drop was primarily due to lower earnings across key business segments. Revenue from petroleum products fell 7.2 per cent to Rs 6,927.3 crore, down from Rs 7,465.7 crore in Q4 FY24. Crude oil revenues declined 6.6 per cent to Rs 3,896 crore, while the natural gas segment posted a 3.6 per cent fall to Rs 1,382 crore.
 
Total expenses declined by 2.7 per cent to Rs 7,505 crore. The company also reported a loss of Rs 272 crore from associates and joint ventures.

During FY25, the company’s capital expenditure utilisation rose 123 per cent to Rs 8,467.3 crore. Earlier this year, the finance ministry granted Maharatna status to Oil India, making it the 13th central public sector undertaking to receive this recognition. The Maharatna tag enables Oil India to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore without seeking government approval.
 
The company achieved its highest-ever combined oil and gas production of 6.71 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent (MMTOE) during FY25. Crude oil output rose 2.95 per cent to 3.458 MMT, while natural gas production increased 2.2 per cent to 3.252 billion cubic metres (BCM)—both record highs for the company.
 
The board also approved a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for FY25, to be paid within 30 days of its declaration at the company’s annual general meeting. This is in addition to the 100 per cent interim dividend paid during the year.
 
Shares of Oil India Limited rose 0.7 per cent in intraday trading, closing at Rs 426.25 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

