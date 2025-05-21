Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi warns investors about stock market scams via social media platforms

Sebi warns investors about stock market scams via social media platforms

The market regulator issued the advisory statement in response to the growing number of frauds and scams that lure investors with false promises of outsize returns

SEBI

Sebi issued a statement advising investors "not to trust unsolicited messages from unverified sources and refrain from joining such WhatsApp groups/communities.

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday warned investors against unsolicited messages from unverified sources, and advised them not to join WhatsApp groups or online communities related to investments.
 
The market regulator issued the warning amid a surge in incidents where individuals and entities are exploiting social media platforms to lure and mislead unsuspecting investors in the securities market.
 
Sebi issued a statement advising investors "not to trust unsolicited messages from unverified sources and refrain from joining such WhatsApp groups/communities. Investors are advised to deal only with Sebi-registered intermediaries and use genuine, authorized trading applications."
 
 
It also noted that these entities employ various tactics to gain investors' trust and confidence. Typically, they send unsolicited links inviting individuals to join WhatsApp groups — often named as 'VIP Group' or 'Free Trading Courses' — in an attempt to lure vulnerable individuals. 

Also Read

Premiumbanks, penalty

Mint Road's enforcement framework shifts focus to governance premium

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi eases cash flow disclosure norms in corporate bond database framework

Sebi

Sebi resolves 4,239 investor complaints via SCORES platform in April

Gensol group, Cab driver, Cab service, BluSmart, BluSmart drivers

Gensol CFO resigns amid regulatory probes, cites data disarray, chaos

Premiumcompany, CEO

Public-promoter confusion deepens with switches across companies

 
To appear authentic, these entities often create fake profiles presenting themselves as experts in the securities market. In many cases, they pose as Sebi-registered intermediaries, prominent public figures, celebrities, or chief executives or managing directors of reputed organisations to build credibility.
 
As their modus operandi, they deceive investors using fake testimonials, falsely claiming that others have made huge profits — when, in reality, these 'others' are also part of the scam. These false promises of high returns tempt potential investors into transferring funds to such frauds.
 
To protect their interests, investors are encouraged to verify the registration status of any entity with Sebi by visiting https://www.sebi.gov.in/intermediaries.html before making any investments.
 
Moreover, the market regulator also advised investors to use only authentic trading apps of Sebi-registered intermediaries for transactions. Investors have also been urged to communicate solely through the genuine social media handles of Sebi-registered entities.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Sensex rises 410 pts, Nifty tops 24,800; analysts foresee 'sell on rallies'

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock market close highlights: Sensex climbs 410 points, Nifty at 24,813; Pharma, realty outperform

IPO

Belrise Industries IPO day 1 update; subscription lags at 47%, GMP 14%

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This smallcap stock zooms over 70% in 8 days, hits all-time high

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

MRF, Escorts among 5 stocks to bow out of F&O next week; tech view here

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India Social media apps online frauds securities market stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMI vs DC LIVE ScoreHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon