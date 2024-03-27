Olympus Capital divests 9.8% stake in Aster DM Healthcare for Rs 1,978 cr

Sensex (    %)
                             
In a separate transaction on the BSE, financial services company Capital Group picked up shares of Aditya Vision for Rs 95 crore through open market transactions.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Private equity firm Olympus Capital Asia on Wednesday divested a 9.8 per cent stake in Aster DM Healthcare for Rs 1,978 crore through open market transactions.
Olympus Capital Asia through its two affiliates -- Olympus Capital Asia Investments Ltd and Olympus ACF Pte -- offloaded the shares of Dubai-based Aster DM Healthcare on the bourse.
According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, more than 4.42 crore equity shares of Aster DM Healthcare were sold by Olympus Capital Asia Investments and 45.59 lakh shares by Olympus ACF Pte Ltd of the company.
Around 4.88 crore shares sold represent a 9.8 per cent stake in Aster DM Healthcare.
The shares were disposed of within the price range of Rs 405-406.72 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,978.35 crore.
As of December 2023, Olympus Capital Asia Investments Ltd owned an 18.96 per cent stake in Aster DM Healthcare, shareholding data showed with the bourse.
Meanwhile, Capital Group through its affiliate SmallCap World Fund Inc, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF and ICICI Prudential MF acquired nearly 3.13 crore shares of Aster DM Healthcare.
Shares of Aster DM Healthcare tumbled 7.28 per cent to close at Rs 404.85 apiece on the BSE.
In a separate transaction on the BSE, financial services company Capital Group picked up shares of Aditya Vision for Rs 95 crore through open market transactions.
Capital Group, through its affiliates, bought shares of Aditya Vision on the BSE.
According to the block deal data on the bourse, Capital Group bought more than 2.81 lakh shares, amounting to a 2.2 per cent stake in Aditya Vision

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 3,400 per piece, taking the deal size to Rs 95.71 crore.

Meanwhile, promoters of Aditya Vision Ltd, Sunita Sinha and Rashi Vardhan, disposed of shares of the company at the same price.
On Wednesday, shares of Aditya Vision rose 1.98 per cent to settle at Rs 3,367.40 each on the BSE.

 

Topics : Private Equity Aster DM Healthcare Divestment

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

