Home / Markets / News / Time Technoplast rises 3% after successful trials of hydrogen-powered drone

Time Technoplast rises 3% after successful trials of hydrogen-powered drone

The project has been executed and validated within the committed timeline, reinforcing the company's ability to translate advanced clean-energy technologies into deployable solutions

Time Technoplast share

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Time Technoplast shares rose 3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹189.85 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company successfully conducted flight trials of an in-house hydrogen-powered drone.
 
At 10:51 AM, Time Technoplast’s share price was trading 1.98 per cent higher at ₹187.75 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.59 per cent at 85,432.45. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,268 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹254 and its 52-week low was at ₹153.38. 
 
“Time Technoplast Limited is pleased to announce a significant technological and commercial milestone with the successful development and flight trials of an in-house hydrogen-powered drone, integrated with a Type-III Fully Wrapped Composite Hydrogen Cylinder and Hydrogen fuel cell system,” the filing read. 
 
 
The hydrogen-powered drone has completed its initial performance trials and validation tests, meeting all targeted endurance, payload, and operational parameters, according to the filing. This marks the first successful integration in India of indigenously made composite hydrogen cylinders with fuel-cell-powered unmanned aerial platforms, laying a strong foundation for commercial deployment across civilian, industrial, and defence applications.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

This development follows the company becoming the first Indian manufacturer to receive Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approval for Type-III hydrogen composite cylinders, as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Drone Stark Technologies Private Limited on August 7, 2025. 
 
The project has been executed and validated within the committed timeline, reinforcing the company’s ability to translate advanced clean-energy technologies into deployable solutions.
 
The trials, according to the company, expand the company’s addressable market within the rapidly growing global drone ecosystem. With the global drone market estimated at $30 billion today and projected to reach $70 billion by 2033, demand is accelerating for high-performance, long-endurance, and sustainable propulsion solutions. 
 
Hydrogen-powered drones deliver compelling operational and commercial advantages over
battery-based systems, including 3–5 times longer flight endurance, rapid refuelling in minutes, higher payload capability, consistent power output, lower lifecycle operating costs, and zero-emission operation.
 
Additionally, these benefits make hydrogen propulsion particularly suited for long-range, high-utilisation, and mission-critical applications, where battery-powered drones face inherent scalability and endurance limitations, according to the company. 
 

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

