OnEMI Technology IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

OnEMI Technology IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of OnEMI Technology , a fintech company, is expected to be finalised today, May 6, 2026. However, the IPO received a decent response from investors with an overall subscription of around 9.5 times. OnEMI Technology is a fintech company operating the digital lending platform Kissht. It primarily offers digital loans through its mobile application for various consumption and business needs.

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, OnEMI Technology IPO received bids for 377.67 million shares against 39.76 million shares on offer. The portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 24.87 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 6.57 times. The retail investors' quota was booked 2.03 times.

Now that the subscription period has closed, investors are awaiting their allotment status, which is likely to be released later today. After the allotment is finalised, applicants will be able to view their status on the official NSE and BSE websites, as well as on the registrar’s portal, Kfin Technologies.

Steps to check OnEMI Technology IPO allotment status on BSE:

Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity

Choose 'OnEMI Technology' from the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page

Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status

Steps to check OnEMI Technology IPO allotment on Kfin Technologies:

Visit registrar Kfin Technologies website - ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Under 'Select IPO', select OnEMI Technology from the drop-down box

Enter your application number, demat account, or permanent account number (PAN)

Click 'Submit', and your application status will appear on your screen

OnEMI Technology IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of OnEMI were trading at ₹184.25 per share in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹8 or 13.25 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹162 to ₹171.

OnEMI Technology IPO listing date

OnEMI IPO opened for public subscription on Thursday, April 20, and closed on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfers of shares to the respective demat accounts. The company will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Friday, May 8, 2026.