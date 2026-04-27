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Home / Markets / IPO / OnEMI sets ₹162-171 IPO price band; issue to open for subscription April 30

OnEMI sets ₹162-171 IPO price band; issue to open for subscription April 30

Digital lending platform OnEMI sets ₹162-171 price band for ₹926-crore IPO, comprising fresh issue and OFS, with subscription opening April 30 and closing May 5

OnEMI, which operates a technology-driven digital lending platform, focuses on young, mass-market consumers

OnEMI, which operates a technology-driven digital lending platform, focuses on young, mass-market consumers | Photo: Company Website

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

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Digital lending platform OnEMI Technology Solutions has fixed a price band of ₹162–171 per share for its initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on April 30 and close on May 5. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹850 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹76 crore by existing investors, including Vertex Ventures and Ventureast funds.
 
OnEMI, which operates a technology-driven digital lending platform, focuses on young, mass-market consumers. As of December 2025, it had 11.17 million customers with assets under management of ₹59,557.5 million.
 
For the nine months ended December 2025, the company reported revenue of ₹1,560 crore and a net profit of ₹199 crore.
 
 
The firm uses AI- and ML-based underwriting models and works with a network of 47 lenders, including banks and NBFCs, to originate and service loans.
 

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Topics : IPOs digital lending Fintech Fintech sector

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

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