Monday, March 17, 2025 | 06:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying DMart, JSW Energy on March 17

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying DMart, JSW Energy on March 17

DMart share price has been experiencing a significant downturn, having lost nearly 40 per cent from its recent peak of 5,485.

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 6:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Recommendations:
  NSE Scrip – DMART
  View -   Bullish
  Last Close – 3797.10 
DMART stock has been experiencing a significant downturn, having lost nearly 40 per cent from its recent peak of 5,485. However, the stock has reversed its trend after testing its historical support level around 3,400 and has shown bullish momentum in recent periods. It has surged above the 20-DEMA and 50-DEMA and has also tested the 100-day DEMA, indicating a potential resurgence. Additionally, weekly indicators suggest a counter-trend, making this a suitable investment opportunity in the near

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggest Short Strangle on Nifty50

stock market trading

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking says buy HDFC Bank, TaMo, Tata Power today

stock market trading

Hikal, Torrent Power: Top bets by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec for March 12

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities recommends Short Strangle on Nifty

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these three stocks on March 10

future.  Hence, we recommend to BUY DMART around 3780-3750 | SL: 3400 | TGT: 4400-4650
 
 
NSE Scrip – JSWENERGY
  View -   Bullish
  Last Close – 514.10
 
JSWENERGY stock has seen a decent recovery after a phase of consolidation and is now placed above the short-term EMAs on the daily chart. The recent buying traction has been backed by a rise in trading volumes, attributing to positive development in the counter. Additionally, the counter is comfortably placed above the SuperTrend indicator, adding to bullish quotient. Simultaneously, the MACD indicator is about to surpass the Zero line from lower levels, suggesting a potential momentum in
the near future. 
Hence, we recommend to BUY JSWENERGY around 510-500 | SL: 460 | TGT: 580-590
 
(Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is a senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

PremiumGold ETF, Gold market, gold

Investors strike a rich vein: Gold ETFs shine under the rally's gilded sky

PremiumMARKET, TARGET

BSE 500 stocks lag consensus targets amid sustained market selloff

PremiumIPO, initial public offering

Street signs: Dow, Sensex paths diverge, new Sebi chief's 1st board meeting

Premiumdefence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

Indian defence sector stocks lock and load, ready for export offensive

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

Sebi to finalise SOP for settlement regulations amid rise in such cases

Topics : Stock calls S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty JSW Energy DMart Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 6:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon