Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / PB Fintech shares rise 3%; Kotak Institutional Equities upgrades to 'Add'

PB Fintech shares rise 3%; Kotak Institutional Equities upgrades to 'Add'

Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded PB Fintech to 'Add' from 'Reduce' as it remains assertive on the company's ability to deliver 1.8-2.0X industry-level growth

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PB Fintech, operator of PolicyBazaar and Paisabazaar, shares advanced 3 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 1,400.95 per share. Around 11:26 AM, PB Fintech share price was up 2.63 per cent at Rs 1,395.6 per share on BSE.
 
In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.08 per cent at 74,967.49. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 64,093.95 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 2,254.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 1,091.3 per share.
 
Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded PB Fintech to 'Add' from 'Reduce' as it remains assertive on the company's ability to deliver 1.8-2.0X industry-level growth, with improving leverage driving strong profitability. The brokerage's target price for the stock was at Rs 1,525 per share.
 
 
"We believe that PB has multiple growth segments to toggle, the acumen to identify demand gaps, and the ability to capitalise on the same to sustain 1.8-2.0X industry growth," the report read. 
 
The company delivered 63 per cent premium growth (in the digital business) in 1HFY25 and 43 per cent in 3QFY25.

Also Read

policybazaar

PB Fintech slips 10% in 2 days, hits 8-mth low; tanks 41% from January high

Car Insurance

Policybazaar introduces monthly mode car insurance policy: Things to know

stock market trading

PB Fintech shares fall 5% amid Rs 696 crore infusion in healthcare arm

NSE

NSE to shift Nifty expiry to Mon; PB Fintech CEO settles matter with Sebi

elder insurance health insurance

Rising health insurance costs force one in 10 policyholders to skip renewal

 
PB Fintech has a strong and indispensable franchise, which requires minimal insurer support as compared to agencies or bancassurance and hence, as per the brokerage it will continue to command superior commissions.
 
Kotak believes Policybazaar is a strong insurance brand in India, with unparalleled mindshare. Even when the insurance is often reckoned as a push product, PB Fintech has used a combination of pull and nudge to sell need-based insurance, making it an indispensable force for insurance companies to reckon with.
 
PB Fintech’s stock has corrected 36 per cent in CY2025 year-to-date (Y-T-D), likely reflecting concerns on growth in the insurance sector and improvement in its profitability, as per the brokerage. 
 
Slowdown concerns include slower Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIPs) (one of the high growth drivers in 9MFY25 for PB and life companies), lower motor sales and lack of identifiable near-term growth drivers for the industry. 
 
In the past one year, PB Fintech shares have gained 20 per cent against Sensex's rise of nearly 2 per cent. 

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 920 pts to 75,100; Nifty at 22,780; Auto, Bank, Metal, FMCG gain 1%

IREDA

IREDA shares climb 5% after board increases borrowing limit to Rs 29,200-cr

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Breakout Alert: Nifty breaks above 20-DMA; can rally towards 23,000-mark

Paytm

Paytm shares surge 5% on Sebi's nod to Paytm Money for research licence

drugs, pharma sector

Morepen Labs shares skyrocket 12% on rolling out 'Empamore'; details here

Topics : Policybazaar Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListDelhi Weather Forecast TodayStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon