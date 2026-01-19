Monday, January 19, 2026 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why Jindal Saw share price climbed 18% on bourses on January 19

Jindal Saw share price climbed 17.69 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹182 per share on the NSE after the company announced that its operations in Q3FY26 have improved over the past two quarters

Jindal Saw Share Price Today: Shares of iron and steel products maker Jindal Saw were ruling higher on the bourses on Monday, January, on the back of the company’s announcement of its financial results for the third quarter of FY 2025–26 (Q3FY26).  Jindal Saw share price climbed as much as 17.69 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹182 per share on the NSE after the company announced that its operations in Q3FY26 have improved over the past two quarters.
 
The counter, though, pared gains partially but continued to witness buying interest on Monday. At 2:48 PM, Jindal Saw shares were seen trading at ₹180.45 per share on the NSE, higher by 16.69 per cent from its previous close of ₹154.64 per share. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 25,617, down by 70 points or 0.30 per cent.
 

Jindal Saw Q3FY26 highlights

The iron and steel products maker reported that its profit after tax (PAT) rose sharply on a sequential basis to ₹247.6 crore in Q3FY26, compared with ₹138.6 crore in Q2FY26, reflecting a 78.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth. However, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, PAT declined 48.4 per cent from ₹479.4 crore in Q3FY25.
 
The company’s revenue rose 16.40 per cent QoQ to ₹4,963 crore. On a Yo--Y basis, revenue declined 6.20 per cent.
 
Further, Jindal Saw’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹632.2 crore in Q3FY26, up 31.30 per cent QoQ from ₹481.6 crore, but down 34.30 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹961.4 crore.

During the quarter, the iron and steel pipe business reported a rise in its total order book volume, reaching 1.96 million MT in December 2025, compared with 1.93 million MT in September 2025.
 
The water pipe business in India, primarily ductile pipes, continued to face challenges in Q3, despite a strong order backlog of over a year.
 
“The Company is continually investing capital in debottlenecking and enhancing operational efficiency and productivity. These investments are expected to incrementally benefit our profitability over time. The new piercing mill in the seamless plant began production in Q3FY26, and we are now working to achieve stable productivity,” the company said.

