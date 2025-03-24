Monday, March 24, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Power Grid gains 3% in trade; among top gainers on Sensex; check details

Power Grid gains 3% in trade; among top gainers on Sensex; check details

The stock gained after the company acquired special purpose vehicles (SVPs) Fatehgarh II and Barmer I PS Transmission Limited, as well as Chitradurga Bellary REZ Transmission

Power grid

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Power Grid shares rose 3.4 percent in the morning deals, holding position among the top gainers on BSE. The scrip logged an intraday high at ₹292.65 per share. 
 
The stock gained after the company acquired special purpose vehicles (SVPs) Fatehgarh II and Barmer I PS Transmission Limited, as well as Chitradurga Bellary REZ Transmission, from the bid process coordinator, PFC Consulting, for ₹26.57 crore. 
 
Around 9:37 AM, Power Grid share price was up 2.84 per cent at ₹291.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 77,225.65. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,70,136.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹366.2 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹247.5 per share.
 
 
The project under Fatehgarh II and Barmer I PS Transmission includes ICT augmentation works at existing and under-construction substations in Rajasthan. 
 
"This is to inform that Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on March 21, 2025, acquired Fatehgarh II and Barmer I PS Transmission Limited, the Project SPV to establish “Augmentation at Fatehgarh-II PS, Fatehgarh-IV PS (Sec-II) and Barmer-I PS”, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL)," the filing read. 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, March 5: Adani Wilmar, Coforge, Biocon, Ola Electric, RVNL

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Karnataka seeks $4 billion private investment to expand power grid

Power grid

Baltic nations cut ties to Russian power grid, prepare to link with EU

Power grid

Power Grid share price slips 4% on weak Q3 performance; details here

markets, bull market, bull, sensex, nifty, market

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Trump Tariffs; FIIs; Titan Q3; Dr. Agarwal's IPO

 
Besides, the project under Chitradurga Bellary REZ Transmission includes the establishment of new 765 / 400 / 220kV pooling substations near Davangere / Chitradurga and near Bellary, along with 765kV and 400kV D/C Transmission Lines, and upgradation works for existing substations and transmission lines in Karnataka.
 
"This is to inform that Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on March 21, 2025, acquired Chitradurga Bellary REZ Transmission Limited, the Project SPV to establish “Transmission Scheme for integration of Davanagere / Chitradurga REZ and Bellary REZ in Karnataka”, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL)," the filing read. 
 
Meanwhile, On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the committee of directors for bonds will have a meeting to discuss the General Information Document (GID) for the issuance of POWERGRID Debentures (Debt Securities/ Bonds) and/or commercial papers, in one or more tranches or through one or more issuances, for the fiscal year 2025-26, on a Private Placement basis. 
 
In the past one year, Power Grid shares have gained nearly 5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 6 per cent. 

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 550 pts to 77,450; Nifty above 23,500; Financials gain

IPO

Desco Infratech IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

IPO

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO opens on March 25; check GMP, dates, other details

NSE

Stocks to Watch, March 24: IndusInd, ONGC, L&T, RIL, Power Grid, NCC, Ola

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

Market Today: GIFT Nifty; Flash PMIs; Tariffs; FIIs; Desco Infratech IPO

Topics : Power Grid BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Buzzing stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock markets share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon