Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IndusInd Bank shares rally 5% on new MD & CEO appointment; time to buy?

IndusInd Bank shares rally 5% on new MD & CEO appointment; time to buy?

Kotak Securities said Rajiv Anand's appointment helps ease concerns and marks a step toward restoring confidence in IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of IndusInd Bank soared over 5 per cent on Tuesday after the lender appointed Rajiv Anand as the chief executive officer and managing director for three years, effective from August 25, 2025. 
 
The crisis-hit bank's stock rose as much as 5.3 per cent during the day to ₹847 per share, the steepest intraday climb since June 27 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 4.9 per cent higher at ₹843 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:45 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second day and currently trade at 8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 13.3 per cent this year, compared to a 4.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. IndusInd Bank has a total market capitalisation of ₹65,393.95 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

IndusInd appoints Rajiv Anand as MD & CEO

The appointment of Rajiv Anand has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), but is subject to shareholder approval, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. 
 
Anand’s appointment as MD&CEO follows the resignation of Sumant Kathpalia, the former MD&CEO of the bank, in April, who took moral responsibility for the accounting lapses at the bank.

Also Read

Marico

Marico shares slip 2% in trade; Is it a buying opportunity post Q1?

sona blw auto parts auto sector

Sona BLW Precision lags in Q1: Stay invested or exit? Analysts answerpremium

ABB India

ABB India shares plunge 7% in trade; Nomura decodes stock strategy

share market stock market trading

Aptus Value stock jumps 7% in 2 days on Q1 results; analysts say 'Buy'

iron ore, mining, steel, iron, mines, metals

Metal index soars nearly 3% led by JSPL, SAIL, Tata Steel; here's why

 
Prior to this role, Anand was Deputy MD at Axis Bank, where he led the bank’s wholesale banking business and was responsible for driving its digital agenda. He joined Axis Asset Management in 2009 as its founding MD & CEO.
 
Anand was one of three candidates recommended by the bank’s board to the RBI for the position of MD&CEO. The RBI had given the board until June 30 to submit its list of candidates for the role.
 
Anand brings extensive experience across banking verticals and is well-positioned to lead the bank, Kotak Securities said in a report. The appointment helps ease those fears and signals a step toward restoring confidence, it added 
 
While no major announcements are expected immediately following the transition, the initial focus is likely to be on attracting high-quality talent, tightening underwriting standards to mitigate risk, and strengthening compliance and governance, Kotak said. "The current rating (Reduce) reflects the view that it is still early to factor these changes into the investment thesis." 

IndusInd Bank Q1 results 

IndusInd Bank reported a 72 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹604 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to ₹2,170.79 crore. The bank’s net interest income (NII) declined 14 per cent Y-o-Y during the April-June period to ₹4,640 crore due to a shrinking loan book. Sequentially, NII was up 52 per cent. Other income was down 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,157 crore.
 
The private sector lender’s NIM declined 79 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 3.46 per cent, but increased 121 bps sequentially.
 

More From This Section

Aditya Infotech IPO listing

Bumper listing! Aditya Infotech shares list at 50% premium on BSE, NSE

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty below 24,650; all sectors in red; DLF, BPCL slip 2%

trading

BHEL bags new 'Buy' from UBS with 40% upside; check target, outlook here

mutual funds, SIP inflows, lumpsum flows, investor additions, market volatility, NFOs, AUM, Nifty50, MF investors, equity schemes

FPIs still drive stock prices despite holdings at decade-low levels

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money

Rupee skids close to record low as Trump threatens more tariffs

Topics : The Smart Investor IndusInd Bank IndusInd Bank microlending Markets Sensex Nifty Markets insights Nifty Bank Nifty Bank index Private banks S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayrNSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon