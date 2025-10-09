Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Technocraft share rallies 6% on €10 million UK expansion plan; details here

Technocraft share rallies 6% on €10 million UK expansion plan; details here

Shares of Technocraft Industries rallied after the company announced its proposal to invest 10 million euros over the next three years

Technocraft Industries share price today

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Technocraft Industries share price today: Shares of Technocraft Industries, a multi-product manufacturing company, rallied 6 per cent on BSE, hitting an intra-day high at ₹2,354.3 per share. At 01:00 PM, Technocraft’s share price was trading 5.8 per cent higher at ₹2,349.6 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.28 per cent at 81,998.96. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,327.2 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,392.4 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹2,070 per share. 

Why were Technocraft Industries shares in demand?

Shares of Technocraft Industries rallied after the company announced its proposal to invest 10 million euros over the next three years as part of its expansion strategy in the United Kingdom. It highlights the company's commitment to strengthening its presence in the country.
 
 
It will result in the creation of 18 highly skilled engineering and technical jobs across the country, the company said.
 
Navneet Kumar Saraf, chief executive officer (CEO) of Technocraft Industries (India), said the UK represents a key growth market for the company, and this investment highlights its confidence in the talent base and innovation system.   ALSO READ | Antique sees up to 34% upside in Precision Wires India; initiates with Buy 

"By creating highly skilled engineering and technical roles, we aim to contribute to the UK’s industrial capabilities while supporting our global growth ambitions," he said.
 
According to the company's statement, the expansion is expected to support digital engineering services, enabling Technocraft to deliver innovative solutions to its UK and European customers. 
 
"This strategic investment reflects Technocraft’s long-term vision of building sustainable growth while creating opportunities for local talent and strengthening partnerships with UK industry stakeholders," the company said.  Incorporated in 1992, Technocraft Industries (India) is involved in five main businesses including Closures, Scaffolding Systems, Formworks, Textiles & Engineering Services. It is one of the largest manufacturers of high precision and sophisticated Drum Closures Products. It has been a predominant player in producing and distributing high precision scaffolding systems and Form works. has manufacturing facilities in India and China.   ALSO READ | GM Breweries zooms 15% on posting healthy Q2; PAT rises 61%, revenue 20%

Technocraft Industries (India) financial snapshot

In the April to June quarter of financial year 2025-25 (Q1FY26), the company reported the revenue from operations of ₹632.85 crore, up 2 per cent from ₹620.4 crore in the year-ago period. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹150.51 crore, up 3 per cent from ₹146.11 crore in the Q1FY25. The company's profit before tax and exceptional items fell 3 per cent to ₹107.58 crore from ₹111.02 crore. 

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

