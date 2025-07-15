Rupee sees mild gains as inflation cools; opens higher at 85.97/$

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian rupee today: The domestic currency opened 2 paise higher at 85.97 against the dollar on Tuesday

The Indian rupee edged slightly higher after a two-day decline, as easing retail and wholesale inflation signalled potential room for rate cuts by the central bank.
 
The domestic currency opened 2 paise higher at 85.97 against the dollar on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The rupee has depreciated by 0.52 per cent against the greenback in the current financial year, and has witnessed 0.39 per cent depreciation in the current calendar year.
 
The Indian rupee fell on Monday as the dollar index remained firm and Asian currencies weakened slightly, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, noted. "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was seen selling dollars yesterday, and markets await to see if it continues this intervention today. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers of equities worth about ₹1,600 crore yesterday, making them net dollar buyers." 
 

India’s retail inflation moderated further in June to 2.1 per cent from 2.82 per cent in May, offering room for the central bank’s monetary policy committee to maintain the status quo in its upcoming reviews. The last time the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported this mild uptick was in January 2019 -- at 1.97 per cent. The decline in food prices was mainly driven by a drop in vegetable prices and a decline in pulses. 
 
Separately, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based factory gate inflation turned negative in June for the first time in 20 months, at -0.13 per cent as against 0.39 per cent in May. 
 
The CPI inflation came in lower, indicating a deflationary trend and offering the RBI room to consider a rate cut, although it signalled a pause in the last policy meeting, Bhansali noted. "Meanwhile, the India-US trade deal remains under wraps, with talks ongoing in Washington. Markets await further updates on the outcome." 
 
On the global front, a fresh tariff threat by US President Donald Trump against Russia kept investors wary. Trump threatened 100 per cent tariffs on Russia if Vladimir Putin doesn't agree to a peace deal with Ukraine by early September. The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.04 per cent at 98.04.
 
Crude oil prices remained volatile as the market digested Trump's 50-day deadline for Russia, while trade tensions with other countries linger. Brent crude price was down 0.38 per cent at $68.95 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.48 per cent at 66.66, as of 9:18 AM IST.  
   

