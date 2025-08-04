Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ramkrishna Forgings rises 4% in trade despite posting mixed Q1 results

Ramkrishna Forgings rises 4% in trade despite posting mixed Q1 results

Ramkrishna Forgings rose 4 per cent in trade on Monday, August 4, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹588.4 per share on BSE, after posting Q1 results

auto components, auto sector

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ramkrishna Forgings shares rose 4 per cent in trade on Monday, August 4, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹588.4 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came despite the company posting mixed Q1 results. 
 
At 10:44 AM, Ramkrishna Forgings' share price was up 1.66 per cent at ₹574.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was 0.26 per cent higher at 80,810.96. 

Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 results

The company released its Q1 results on Friday, after market hours. In Q1, Ramkrishna Forgings net profit stood at ₹11.78 crore, year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹54.73 crore a year ago, down 78 per cent. The company's revenue from operations grew 5.8 per cent to ₹1,015.25 crore from ₹959.48 crore a year ago. 
 
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹148.61 crore, as compared to ₹169 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda margin was at 14.6 per cent, as against 17.6 per cent. 

Ramkrishna Forgings management guidance 

Ramkrishna Forgings' management expects 15–20 per cent volume growth in FY26, supported by rising capacity utilisation across both forging and casting operations. The company remains confident of a strong H2FY26 as new capacities ramp up. 

Also Read

Infrastructure, real estate, building, budget

PSP Projects tanks 17%, hits over 2-month low on heavy volumes; here's why

station, Indian Railway, railway station

This railway wagon maker rises 3% on securing ₹1,599-cr order from NCC

MCX

MCX shares rise 5% post Q1 results; should you buy? Analysts weigh in

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

UPL shares jump 8%; brokerages view Q1 results as "decent" start to FY26

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock zooms 20% after Q1 results; details

 
Margins are likely to recover steadily each quarter, with standalone Ebitda margins guided to return to 21–22 per cent by FY26-end. However, on a consolidated basis, margins shall be relatively lower due to the inclusion of the casting business, which operates at 16–17 per cent Ebitda margins. On profitability, management expects a gradual recovery in coming quarters.
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained 'Reduce' and cut the target price to ₹540 from ₹560. 
 
The brokerage believes original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Daimler, Volvo, and Paccar, HCVs are likely to suffer a contraction of up to 19 per cent/15 per cent in North America/the EU in CY25 due to economic uncertainty, weak freight demand, and absence of pre-buying owing to uncertainty around EPA27 regulation. 
 
In comparison, India Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles' (MHCVs) growth shall be flat-to-positive in FY26, owing to a high base, increasing competition from railways, and reasonable utilisation levels of transporters.
 

More From This Section

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks, Shares

ITC vs HUL: Technical charts weigh in favour of this FMCG stock; here's whypremium

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 130 pts, Nifty tests 24,600; Metal, Auto index up 1%

trading

Godrej Properties shares gain post Q1 results; should you bet?

delhivery

Delhivery delivers in Q1: Stock hits 52-wk high, brokerages raise target

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

Federal Bank shares crack 5% as analysts cut target; should you sell?

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon