Home / Markets / News / Ather Energy stock zooms 106% in 5 months, hits record high; here's why

Ather Energy share price: In the past one month, the stock price of India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer has rallied 25 per cent, as compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Ather

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Ather Energy share price today

 
Shares of Ather Energy hit a record high of ₹622 soaring 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company announced a significant production milestone with the roll-out of its 500,000th vehicle from its manufacturing plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. 
 
The milestone vehicle was Ather’s flagship family scooter, Rizta, which has rapidly emerged as one of the strongest growth drivers for the brand since its launch last year.
 
In the past one month, the stock price of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer has rallied 25 per cent, as compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. In the past five months, the Ather Energy stock has more-than-doubled or zoomed 106 per cent from a level of ₹302.50 on the BSE. The stock had hit a 52-weeek low of ₹287.30 on May 7, 2025.
 
 
Ather Energy made its stock market debut on May 6, 2025. The company had issued shares at a price of ₹321 per share.

Ather Energy overview, outlook

 
Ather designs and manufactures high-performance electric scooters. The company launched its first scooter in 2018. Its current portfolio consists of two distinct product lines: the Ather 450 series, focused on performance-oriented customers, and the Ather Rizta, a convenience-first family scooter line launched in 2024. Together, these product lines offer 8 variants. Ather was the first two-wheeler OEM in India to establish a dedicated fast-charging network, the Ather Grid, designed and built in India.

Over the years, Ather has built a strong portfolio of performance and family scooters. Within just a year of its launch, the Rizta has become a core pillar of Ather’s growth, accounting for over one-third of total production volumes and accelerating the company’s expansion. Over the last couple of months, Ather has rapidly expanded its presence in the Middle and North India, with a focus on tier 2 and 3 cities, alongside metro markets.
 
The two-wheeler industry is poised for sustained growth, driven by a positive microeconomic and macroeconomic environment, strong rural demand, premiumisation, new model launches, shrinking replacement cycles, and ongoing financing support. Additionally, continued R&D investments and technological advancements by OEMs will further bolster industry growth.
 
The rapidly expanding EV market, propelled by legacy players increasing their EV portfolios and new entrants expanding capacity, is accelerating growth. The entry of established brands into the EV market is expected to provide significant momentum. The expansion of distribution in the E2W market is also expected to fuel the sector's growth, Ather Energy said in its FY25 annual report. 
In an optimistic scenario, driven by increased EV launches, strong government support, rapid infrastructure development, reduced battery prices, and a faster consumer shift toward electrification, industry sales could grow at ~8 per cent CAGR, reaching 30-31 million units by FY31. In this scenario, EV penetration may rise to ~40 per cent, compared to the ~35 per cent projected in the base case, the company said.
 
The Indian 2W industry is witnessing a clear premiumisation trend, evident in the rising sales of 125cc motorcycles and scooters. Ather is ideally positioned to capitalise on this upgrade trend thanks to its edge in design innovation, manufacturing quality, expanding distribution network and market presence, strong customer service, and skilled teams.  The company’s scalable business model, driven by the company’s vertically integrated approach, strong in-house R&D and adoption of the latest technologies, places Ather at the forefront of this fast-growing segment, the company said.
 

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

