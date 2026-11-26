For the beaten-down Indian IT pack, already grappling with weak growth and pricing pressure, rupee appreciation is a fresh headwind that could erode margins, Jefferies said, with larger companies seen as better positioned than their mid-tier peers. It further remains selective on the sector post the recent rally, and sees rerating potential only for Infosys and Sagility.

READ MORE The rupee has rallied sharply this month, hitting an eight-month high of 92.2337 earlier this week, fuelled by record foreign equity inflows and lower oil prices.

Meanwhile, it has rallied 2.6 per cent versus the US dollar since September 26, and 4-6 per cent against other currencies such as EUR, GBP, AUD over the same period.

Impact of rupee appreciation on IT firms

Jefferies noted that Indian IT firms usually absorb annual wage hikes of 4-5 per cent through a combination of rupee depreciation and pricing/productivity improvement to maintain their operating margins.

For every 1 per cent appreciation in the domestic cut, Jefferies estimates an earnings per share (EPS) cut for large IT firms in the range of 2-4 per cent, with TCS and Infosys better placed, versus 3.5-5 per cent for mid-sized IT firms.

On the margin front, a 25-35bps hit can be expected for larger IT players, except for Wipro, where the impact is higher at 47bps, Jefferies said. The same for mid-sized IT firms ranges between 40-75bps, with Coforge at the lower end and IKS at the upper end.

Infosys, Sagility stand out

Further, Jefferies said that after the 12-23 per cent rally in IT stocks since September, we see limited scope for PE rerating, as large IT stocks are pricing in mere 2ppt slower growth over FY26-36 vs. FY16-26, except for Infosys, where the stock is pricing in 4.8ppt slower vs. its history.

Among midcaps, Sagility offers both earnings growth and rerating potential, as the stock is pricing in 6 per cent organic cc growth over FY26-36 vs. its 14 per cent growth in 1HFY27. "Risks of EPS cuts with limited rerating potential underscore our selective stance on the sector."

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.