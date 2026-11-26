Shares of Crystal Crop Protection Ltd. listed a tepid premium on Thursday, November 26, after its IPO attracted bids for over 17 times the shares on offer during the November 18-20 subscription period.

The stock listed at ₹278 on the NSE, a 2.21 per cent premium to its issue price of ₹272. On the BSE, it opened at ₹280, marking a gain of 2.94 per cent.

The IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹17, implying an estimated listing price gain of around 6.25 per cent.

The agrochemicals company's IPO was subscribed 17.06 times, with bids for 20,75,67,580 shares against 1,21,70,076 shares on offer. Non-institutional investors led the demand, subscribing their reserved portion 37.69 times. The QIB category was subscribed 15.47 times, while the retail portion saw 9.26 times subscription.

The ₹455.49-crore IPO comprised of fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares worth ₹354.77 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 37.03 lakh shares aggregating to ₹100.71 crore.

The company fixed the price band at ₹259-272 per share. Investors could bid in lots of 55 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,960 at the upper end of the price band.

The objective of the issue was repayment/pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company. Investment in our material subsidiary, namely Saffire Crop Science Private Limited for repayment/ pre-payment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain of its outstanding borrowings. General corporate purposes.

Its crop protection portfolio includes herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and technical-grade active ingredients. The natural crop solutions business covers bio-stimulants, bio-protectants, plant growth regulators, liquid fertilisers and micronutrients.

IIFL Capital Services were the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India was the registrar to the issue.