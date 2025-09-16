Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rupee strengthens on dollar weakness ahead of Fed meet; ends at 88.06/$

Rupee strengthens on dollar weakness ahead of Fed meet; ends at 88.06/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 16 paise higher at 88.06 against the greenback on Tuesday

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

The Indian Rupee held on to its morning gains on Tuesday as the dollar weakned amid expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the upcoming policy meeting. 
 
The domestic currency closed 16 paise higher at 88.06 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 2.87 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers.
 
Chief negotiators from India and the US will meet in New Delhi for discussions on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), signalling that talks between the two nations are back on track after a month-and-a-half-long pause.  
The trade data showing strong exports and a lower trade deficit has also helped in stabilising the weakness in the rupee, analysts said. 
 
  India's exports increased 6.7 per cent to $35.1 billion in August year-on-year (Y-o-Y), against $68.53 billion in July, according to the export and import data released by the government on Monday. Imports declined 10 per cent at $61.59 billion compared to $68.53 billion last year, the data showed. 
 

The dollar index has been trading at its lowest levels since July amid increased expectations of a Fed rate cut. The dollar may fall further if the FOMC outcome is more dovish than expected, analysts said. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.32 per cent at 96.99. 
 
The Fed is scheduled to hold its next FOMC meeting on Sept. 16-17, with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan also set to announce policy decisions this week.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices rose concerns over possible supply disruptions from intensified drone attacks from the Ukrainian side on Russian oil refineries. Brent crude price was down 0.27 per cent at 67.26 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.24 per cent at 63.15 per barrel, as of 3:40 PM IST.  
 

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

