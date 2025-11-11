Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee strengthens on optimism around progress in India-US trade talks

Rupee strengthens on optimism around progress in India-US trade talks

The dollar index was largely steady at 99.55, against the previous close of 99.62. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

The local currency appreciated by 13 paise to settle at 88.57 per dollar, against the previous close of 88.70 per dollar. (Photo: X@ANI)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee strengthened on Monday on the back of optimism over progress in India–US trade talks and expectations of fresh foreign inflows, said market participants.
 
The local currency appreciated by 13 paise to settle at 88.57 per dollar, against the previous close of 88.70 per dollar.
 
Meanwhile, steady dollar sales by state-run banks and institutions helped limit volatility in the currency market.
 
“The Indian rupee inched higher today by 13 paise to end the session at 88.5675, supported by optimism over progress in trade discussions between India and the United States along with likely foreign inflows. Positive cues from the trade front improved overall market sentiment, with equities also registering a mild uptick,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer, IFA Global. “State-run banks and institutional dollar sellers were seen offering support at lower levels, helping stabilise the currency and prevent sharp volatility,” he added.
 
 
However, steady importer demand and uncertainty over the outcome of trade talks limited further gains. While the improving dialogue between the two countries has boosted sentiment, a sustained rise in the rupee will depend on concrete policy steps and stronger capital inflows, said market participants.
 
“Key support rests at 88.30–87.50, while resistance remains near 88.80. A dip below 88.50 could drag the pair towards 88.30, whereas a sustained move above 88.80 may pave the way towards the 89.00 psychological zone,” said Ritesh Bhansali, vice-president, Mecklai Financial Services.
 
The dollar index was largely steady at 99.55, against the previous close of 99.62. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

More From This Section

Divi's Laboratories

Expensive valuations may limit upside for Divi's Laboratories stockpremium

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock market highlights: Sensex ends 336pts up in volatile session; Nifty at 25,695; IT shares shine

Ashok Leyland

M&M, Ashok Leyland hit record highs; zoom up to 58% from April lows

Softbank, Masayoshi Son

Japan's SoftBank sells its entire stake in Nvidia for $5.83 billion

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares mostly lower as tech rally cools amid US shutdown progress

Topics : Rupee Market news Dollar forex market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon