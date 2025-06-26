Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / S&P 500, Nasdaq near record highs as interest rate-cut bets creep up

S&P 500, Nasdaq near record highs as interest rate-cut bets creep up

The benchmark S&P 500 and tech-led Nasdaq were about 1% below their all-time peaks at Wednesday's close, following a truce in the Middle East conflict

Wall Street

Shares of Marvell Technology and Advanced Micro Devices climbed 2.3 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively. Nvidia rose 1.3 per cent after scaling a fresh all-time high on Wednesday.

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on track to open near record levels on Thursday as robust earnings from memory-chip maker Micron fueled optimism around artificial intelligence while investors assessed a slew of economic data.
 
The benchmark S&P 500 and tech-led Nasdaq were about 1 per cent below their all-time peaks at Wednesday's close, following a truce in the Middle East conflict. 
The Nasdaq 100 - a subset of the Nasdaq composite index - closed at a record high in the previous session. 
Semiconductor makers got a lift from a 1.3 per cent rise in Micron Technology shares premarket after the company forecast quarterly revenue above estimates, citing strong demand for its chips used in AI data-centers. 
 
Shares of Marvell Technology and Advanced Micro Devices climbed 2.3 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively. Nvidia rose 1.3 per cent after scaling a fresh all-time high on Wednesday. 

Also Read

Nasdaq

Jefferson Capital valued at $1.2 billion after strong Nasdaq debut

ipo market listing share market

Tata Capital board clears ₹1,752 cr rights issue ahead of IPO plan

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Mid, small-caps underperform large-caps in H1 as investors run for cover

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee advances 38 paise as dollar index softens; ends at 85.71/$

PremiumGDP, Economy, corporate earnings, Indian Economy, BS1000, Covid

Geopolitical risk, demand woes: Are India Inc's earnings at risk in H2CY25?

Economic data was mixed. The final reading from the U.S. Commerce Department showed gross domestic product contracted 0.5 per cent in the first quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2 per cent contraction.
 
"A 0.5 per cent contraction is worse-than-expected, but that really reflects how much imports overwhelmed exports in the first quarter, as businesses and consumers tried to get ahead of the tariff program," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. 
Separately, a report for weekly jobless claims showed the number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits fell last week. 
At 08:52 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 100 points, or 0.23 per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were up 18.5 points, or 0.3 per cent. 
Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 90 points, or 0.4 per cent Investors also weighed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks during his two-day congressional testimony, where he reiterated a wait-and-see approach toward interest rate cuts. 
President Donald Trump intensified his attacks on Powell for not cutting rates sooner. On Wednesday, Trump said he had narrowed down his choice to three or four candidates to potentially replace the Fed chair. 
Traders are pricing in about 63 basis points worth of rate cuts by the end of 2025, with expectations for the first cut in September. 
On Friday, the Personal Consumption Expenditures report - the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation - will be scrutinized to ascertain tariff-induced price changes in the U.S. economy. 
Some of the central bank officials scheduled to speak later in the day include Fed Cleveland President Beth Hammack, Fed Board Governor Michael Barr and Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari. 
Shares of sportswear company Nike edged up 0.6 per cent ahead of its quarterly results.

More From This Section

Sebi

Sebi extends portfolio rebalancing timelines to all passive breaches in MFs

PremiumIndiGo, Bird Strike

Strong mkt leadership, robust demand should help IndiGo stock gain altitude

Delhivery

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, 6 others buy 1.6% stake in Delhivery for ₹461 cr

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI bond holdings hit record high, may ease in months ahead, say traders

ipo market listing share market

IPOs in H1 2025 were priced to perfection; be selective now, say analysts

Topics : Stock Market Markets Interest Rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon