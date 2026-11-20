SAHI, a technology-led stockbroking platform backed by Accel and Elevation Capital, has launched Sahicharts, a browser-based charting platform offering Indian traders and investors free access to market analysis tools.

The platform works on desktop and mobile browsers without requiring an app installation. It provides real-time market data for NSE indices, futures and options (F&O) stocks and options.

Users can access the platform by signing in with their mobile numbers, without paying subscription fees.

Advanced charting tools and real-time market data have traditionally been offered through paid subscriptions. SAHI said Sahicharts was aimed at removing that cost barrier.

The company has built the platform in-house using its own chart engine, Flutter and WebSocket technology. It said the platform was optimised for high-speed data processing and smooth chart rendering, and would remain free to users.

“Indian traders shouldn't have to pay a monthly fee just to see the market clearly,” said Dale Vaz, co-founder and chief executive officer of SAHI.

“We built sahicharts.com on our own chart engine so that anyone, whether or not they trade with SAHI, gets real-time NSE charts, AI-based indicators and live scanners for free in their browser. Good tools make for more disciplined trading, and that's what we want to put in every trader's hands,” Vaz said.

Sahicharts offers 140 indicators, including 18 AI-based indicators and two community indicators, along with tools for main and sub-charts.

It also provides more than 30 drawing tools that can sync across mobile and desktop.

The platform includes 23 real-time market scans, covering categories such as gainers, losers, open interest build-up, daily breakouts, stocks in news and stocks near 52-week highs and lows.

These scans cover Nifty indices and all F&O stocks.

Manish Jain, co-founder and chief product officer of SAHI, said charting and market intelligence should be integrated into a single workflow.

“That’s what we’ve built with SAHI Charts — advanced charting, AI-driven indicators, live scanners and custom tools, all in one place. Traders can explore market movements, analyse different perspectives and build their own trading strategies with greater flexibility,” Jain said.

Users can create multiple watchlists, with each capable of holding hundreds of instruments.

The platform also provides a real-time NSE option chain with 24 customisable columns, including open interest, implied volatility and the Greeks.