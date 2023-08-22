SAT refuses to interfere, grant any immediate relief in Eros matter

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), on Tuesday, declined to intervene or grant immediate relief to Eros International Media and four other entities, in response to an interim order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that barred them from the securities market.

In an order dated June 22, Sebi had prohibited Eros International, its executive vice-chairman and managing director Sunil Lulla, chief executive officer Pradeep Dwivedi, Eros Worldwide FZ, and Eros Digital from trading. This was due to alleged fund diversion amounting to Rs 687 crore and misreporting of the financial statement for the financial year 2019-2020.

Lulla has also been restricted from holding key positions in any listed company, including Eros. Meanwhile, Dwivedi has been restrained from holding directorship in any listed company other than Eros.

Justice Tarun Agarwala noted in the order, "The investigation has prima facie revealed the siphoning of funds to various entities of the appellant company, which cannot be overlooked. In the absence of any convincing reply, we also find that the non-existence of some of the content advance entities leads to a presumption of diversion of funds in the form of content advance and trade receivable."

The tribunal directed Eros and other entities to file their replies or objections to Sebi within three weeks. Sebi, in turn, has been instructed to provide a hearing opportunity within a week from the filing of the reply and to pass an order after three weeks from the hearing.

Based on a preliminary report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Sebi conducted a detailed investigation into the matter. SAT observed that during this ongoing investigation, Sebi discovered that the company had written off a sum of Rs 1,320.4 crore towards content advance given to 87 entities, out of which Rs 1,172.4 crores were related to 18 entities.

The company wrote off the entire outstanding amount in the financial year 2019-2020, even before the expiration of the agreement period, and without taking any remedial measures for recovery. Sebi's investigation revealed that some of the entities involved were merely paper companies with no actual business operations.

Furthermore, the market regulator ordered BSE to conduct forensic audits of three BSE-listed companies: Thinkink Picturez, Mediaone Global Entertainment, and Spicy Entertainment Media. These companies have been prima facie identified as being part of the alleged fund diversion.