Monday, March 30, 2026 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SBI Research backs RBI forex window for OMCs to ease rupee volatility

SBI Research backs RBI forex window for OMCs to ease rupee volatility

Report suggests ring-fencing OMCs' $75-80 billion annual forex demand via special RBI window to improve visibility, ease volatility and stabilise rupee dynamics

indian rupee, rupee

According to the report, the rupee depreciation post February 27 is in line with other currencies, and in fact better than many currencies | Image: Bloomberg

Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) should be provided a special window by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ring-fence their daily forex demand of around $250–300 million from regular market operations, according to an SBI Research report. On an annualised basis, this translates into demand of $75–80 billion that could be taken out of the market.
 
Such a move would improve visibility on genuine forex demand and supply dynamics, and help in better assessing the efficacy of various measures initiated by the regulator to curb unwarranted volatility, the report said.
 
“Putting refinance/swap mechanisms around such special window to OMCs can ensure no near-term pressure on the exchange rate dynamics,” the report highlighted, adding that RBI needs to concomitantly explore the probability of conducting “Operation Twist” that pushes up short-term yields while sobering yields on long-term papers, ensuring various reference rates remain within the prescribed bands, aligned with the policy rate in a calibrated manner. “We also believe liquidity could be simultaneously modulated to ensure the rupee also gets support,” the SBI report said.
 
 
According to the report, the rupee depreciation post February 27 is in line with other currencies, and in fact better than many currencies.
 
The rupee swung sharply on Monday, briefly breaching the 95-per-dollar mark to touch an intra-day low of 95.24 per dollar, as corporate arbitrage between onshore and offshore markets and importer demand for dollars eroded early gains. The currency had opened stronger and rallied nearly 1 per cent to around 93.53 per dollar after the Reserve Bank of India’s curbs on banks’ forex positions triggered heavy dollar selling. However, the gains proved short-lived amid pressures from elevated oil prices, capital outflows, and a firm dollar.
 
The rupee eventually settled at 94.81 per dollar, flat against Friday’s close.
 

More From This Section

Aluminium, Alba, Aluminium prices

Near-term growth gains for aluminium producers as prices surgepremium

stock markets, trading

Bank Nifty falls 4% after RBI caps net open forex position for banks

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Sensex sinks 2%, March losses widen to 11% amid oil spike, FPI exodus

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Markets log worst fiscal in six years as oil shock, FPI outflows weighpremium

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

Higher crude oil prices, uncertainty weigh on commercial vehicle salespremium

Topics : RBI Forex forex market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayAmir Chand IPO AllotmentGold Silver ETF TodayWest Asia War UpdatesGold and Silver Rate todayNifty BankApril Bank Holiday Full ListStock Market HolidaysLPG Crisis