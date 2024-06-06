Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sebi asks KRAs to integrate systems with Central KYC Records Registry

In a circular, Sebi asked registered intermediaries to continue to upload or modify the KYC information with proper authentication on the systems of KRA

sebi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday directed the KYC Registration Agencies to integrate their systems with Central KYC Records Registry and begin the uploading of KYC data from August 1.
The KYC record of a client is uploaded on the system of KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) by the intermediaries performing client due diligence. Additionally, the KYC information is uploaded on Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCRR) by the intermediaries.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a circular, Sebi asked registered intermediaries to continue to upload or modify the KYC information with proper authentication on the systems of KRA.

ALSO READ: Modi's allies want funds, cabinet positions as NDA gears to form new govt
Further, KRAs will upload the verified or validated KYC information onto the system of CKYCRR within seven days of receiving the same from intermediaries.
"The KRAs shall integrate their systems with CKYCRR and commence the uploading of KYC records on CKYCRR from August 1, 2024," Sebi said.
Further, KRAs will ensure that existing KYC records of legal entities and of individual clients are uploaded on to CKYCRR within a period of 6 months from August 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms KYC norms KYC for Payments app

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon