Sensex (0.14%)
66023.24 + 92.47
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.85 + 28.45
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
42027.10 + 143.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.39%)
6370.00 -89.55
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43449.60 -239.55
Heatmap

Sebi bans two people for 1 year over unregistered investment advisories

The regulator also directed the noticees (P Krishnakumar and Jagadeesan S) to refund all the money, within three months, collected from any investors/complainants, as fees

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Accordingly, the noticees were debarred from accessing as well as dealing in the securities market for one year and were fined Rs 1 lakh each.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday debarred two individuals from the securities markets for one year and slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on them for carrying out unregistered investment advisory activities.
The regulator also directed the noticees (P Krishnakumar and Jagadeesan S) to refund all the money, within three months, collected from any investors/complainants, as fees in respect of their unregistered investment advisory activities.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The order came after Sebi conducted an examination on the receipt of a complaint against www.ymforecast.com managed by P Krishnakumar and Jagadeesan S, and prima facie found that they were carrying out unregistered investment advisory activities.
Subsequently, a show cause notice was issued to the noticees on September 4.
In its 22-page order, Sebi found that the noticees were acting as an investment adviser without holding the certificate of registration from the markets watchdog.
Therefore, the noticees were in violation of the provisions of IA (Investment Adviser) regulations, it said.
By acting as an investment adviser and without obtaining certificate of registration, the noticees have acted in total disregard to the requirements of law and have violated IA norms, the order said.
The markets watchdog also noted that the noticees received total credit of Rs 30.92 lakh as advisory fees from April 2021 to January 2023, as per the order.
Accordingly, the noticees were debarred from accessing as well as dealing in the securities market for one year and were fined Rs 1 lakh each.
In two separate orders, Sebi suspended the registration of two brokerage firms -- GEPL Commodities and Nariman Commodity Services -- for its involvement in illegal paired contracts on the now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL).

Also Read

Sebi finalising draft discussion paper over guidelines for 'finfluencers'

Sebi faces an uphill battle: Why 'finfluencers' will always find addicts

Finfluencers now 'renting' research analyst licences in fear of Sebi action

Sebi may bar intermediaries from aligning with errant finfluencers

SAT expects rigorous probe, very difficult to catch finfluencers: Sebi WTM

Tata Steel board approves allotment of 75.8 mn shares to TSLP shareholders

Holdcos rally ahead of easing of delisting norms, investors lap up shares

Stocks set to hit new highs in 2024 by over 10% as economy hums: Poll

CRISIL upgrades outlook on Tata Power to 'positive' on profitability view

Billionaire Gautam Singhania's separation erases $180 mn at Raymonds

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI stock markets Registered investment advisors

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodaySBI PO Prelims Result 2023

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon