Wednesday, August 19, 2026 | 09:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsUAE Visa Fee WaiverRBI MinutesLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOIndia vs Pakistan Hockey Live ScoreRIL JIO TariffBWF Worlds Day 3Gold and Silver Price TodayNEET UG 2026 Counselling
Home / Markets / News / Sebi bars six from selling Dhenu Buildcon shares over alleged manipulation

Sebi bars six from selling Dhenu Buildcon shares over alleged manipulation

Regulator alleges artificial fund rotation was used to boost company value and secure preference shares, while imposing restrictions on corporate actions

SEBI

SEBI(Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred six entities from selling their shares in Dhenu Buildcon Infra (DBIL) and restrained two others from accessing the securities market for alleged manipulation of financial statements through complex, circular bank transactions and cross-shareholdings.
 
The regulator has also directed the company not to undertake any corporate actions such as a name change, alteration in capital structure, bonus issue, rights issue, stock split, dividends, etc.
 
In an interim order issued on Wednesday, the regulator alleged that the fraudulent activities included artificial fund rotation to boost the company’s value and illicitly secure preference shares.
 
 
Sebi’s findings show that during the financial year 2024-25, Dhenu Buildcon purportedly obtained Rs 1,000 crore in unsecured loans from seven entities and converted Rs 840 crore of this debt into equity through preferential allotment to six of the entities in December 2025.
 

More From This Section

BSE Sensex

BSE partners with MSCI to explore launch of index derivatives in India

shiprocket, nse

Shiprocket, Behari Lal Engineering shares surge after strong market debut

Crude oil, OVL, ONGC Videsh

Oil India may offer higher upside than ONGC as crude prices stay elevatedpremium

Jubilant FoodWorks

Growth, margin recovery ahead for Jubilant FoodWorks as demand improvespremium

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Indices continue decline amid rising crude prices, global bond yields

Topics : SEBI securities market financial stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:42 PM IST