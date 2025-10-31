Friday, October 31, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Confidence of foreign investors in India remains strong, says Sebi chief

Confidence of foreign investors in India remains strong, says Sebi chief

At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey said India's financial markets are growing stronger with transparency, reforms, and wider investor participation

Sebi Chief

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025. (Photo/Kamlesh Pednekar)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said that India’s financial markets are deepening with transparency and investor growth.
 
In a Fireside chat with Tamal Bandyopadhyay at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Pandey said, "Confidence of foreign players is very high as far as India is concerned. They are interested in long-term stories and short-term stories."
 
"So we have to just keep going together, identifying new opportunities, addressing our challenges. Trust is important."
 
Pandey added that India’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio remains “roughly around the 10-year mean”.
 

Transparency, reform and regulatory consistency

 
Pandey highlighted Sebi’s ongoing efforts to enhance market transparency and investor confidence. “Our data is so transparent,” he said. He further said that the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms have not been relaxed. “We have not diluted the minimum public shareholding norms, and it remains at 25 per cent,” he said.
 

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

BFSI Summit LIVE updates: Mutual fund industry needs to broaden its scope, says HDFC AMC CEO

Sebi Chief

NSE IPO will see light of the day, says Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey

(From left) Hari Gopalakrishnan, partner, head of India and co-head of services, EQT; Gopal Jain, MD & CEO, Gaja Alternative Asset Management; Abhishek Kabra, MD, Samara Capital and Manish Kejriwal, founder & managing partner, Kedaara Capital (Photo

BS BFSI Summit: PEs on way to become mainstream in India: Industry leaders

Arundhati Bhattacharya, chief executive officer of Salesforce (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

BFSI Summit: India is built for the VUCA world, says Arundhati Bhattacharya

Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson and chief executive officer (CEO), Salesforce India (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

BFSI is the most digitally mature sector, says Arundhati Bhattacharya

 
The Sebi chief added that simplification of processes has been a key focus of policy consultations. “Simplification has been the objective of consultation papers,” he said, while stressing the regulator’s calibrated approach to reforms.
 
A conflict of interest committee formed by Sebi is expected to submit its report “within the next few days”, Pandey informed.
 

Mutual funds to drive market participation

 
Pandey said that the mutual fund industry will play a vital role in deepening India’s capital markets. “The mutual funds industry will grow rapidly. It is a good way to enter the market, and it encourages long-term investment,” he said. He also added that there is a need for greater flexibility for the expanding sector.
 

Tackling misinformation, cyber risks

 
Highlighting Sebi’s vigilance against misleading financial influencers, Pandey said the regulator has already taken down over 100,000 such accounts and is in the process of removing 5,000 more from social media platforms.
 
“Financial education is fine, but people who are crossing the line to mislead investors will not be tolerated,” he said. “With more improved tools, we should strike back those who are crossing the line. The ones who are misleading investors will be checked time and time again.” Pandey also mentioned that Sebi’s 32nd check will strengthen oversight and enable the public “to really be watchful” against cyber threats.
 
On market developments, Pandey said the long-awaited NSE IPO will see the light of day. He also admitted that “Sebi was late in adopting e-office", but added that the regulator now operates in a fully digital framework.
 

Financial markets at the core of India’s growth

 
In his keynote address, Pandey said India’s economic journey is closely tied to the health of its financial markets. “India's growth journey is deeply intertwined with the strength of its financial markets. A sound and efficient financial market comprising banking, capital markets, insurance and pensions forms the foundation on which enterprise, infrastructure and innovation stand.”
 
Participation in capital markets has widened significantly, from 40 million investors in FY19 to over 135 million today, with market capitalisation rising from 69 per cent of GDP in FY16 to about 129 per cent now, he said.
 
Pandey credited this expansion to tech-driven access, rising financial awareness and consistent regulatory reforms.
 

Balancing innovation, responsibility

 
Sebi’s focus going forward, Pandey said, will be on balancing innovation with accountability. He said that Sebi aims to promote responsible use of AI, strengthen cyber resilience and build quantum readiness among market participants.
 
“As we look to the future, our focus must remain to build a financial system that is strong yet agile, innovative yet responsible, and inclusive yet resilient through optimum regulation and effective collaboration,” he said.

More From This Section

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Stock Market LIVE: 'Jio model' not suitable for MF industry, says JioBlackrock AMC MD' Sensex in red

Sebi Chief

NSE IPO will see light of the day, says Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Bandhan Bank

Weak Q2 performance drags Bandhan Bank shares down 6%; buy, sell or hold?

Rubicon Research

Motilal Oswal initiates with 'Buy' on Rubicon Research; check target

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

BSE PSU index hits 52-week high; BHEL, CPCL, MRPL rally up to 17% in 1 week

Topics : SEBI Business Standard BFSI Summit Tuhin Kanta Pandey financial market Markets NSE IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon