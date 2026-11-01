Sebi extends digital accessibility compliance deadline to January 31

Sebi has extended the deadline for regulated entities to complete key digital accessibility compliance requirements to January 31 next year, following requests from market participants.

In a circular dated October 30, Sebi said the extension covers the appointment of an International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP) auditor, conducting accessibility audits of digital platforms and remediation of findings arising from the audits.

The requirements are part of Sebi's earlier circulars on mandatory compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the rules framed thereunder by all regulated entities.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it had received representations from regulated entities seeking an extension for submitting their compliance status and had also reviewed the progress made by them.

The circular refers to five earlier communications issued by the regulator in July, August, September and December 2025, and July 31, 2026, relating to digital accessibility requirements.

The regulator said all other provisions of the earlier circulars will remain unchanged and must be complied with by regulated entities.

The direction was issued to protect investors' interests, promote the development and regulate the securities market.