Sebi reduces trading lot size of privately placed InvITs to Rs 25 lakh

Sebi reduces trading lot size of privately placed InvITs to Rs 25 lakh

The current trading lot for secondary market trading for privately placed InvITs is set at Rs 1 crore

SEBI

The move will help increase the liquidity of privately placed InvIT units. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi has drastically reduced the trading lot size of privately placed infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) to Rs 25 lakh in a bid to boost investors' participation and increase liquidity of such investment vehicles.

The current trading lot for secondary market trading for privately placed InvITs is set at Rs 1 crore. Further, if the InvIT invests at least 80 per cent of its asset value in completed and revenue-generating assets, then the trading lot is Rs 2 crore.

"Trading lot for the purpose of trading of units on the designated stock exchange shall be Rs 25 lakh," Sebi said in its notification dated September 26. The move came into effect the same day.

 

The move will help increase the liquidity of privately placed InvIT units by permitting a broader base of investors to participate in the market and boost diversification of investment portfolios.

In separate notifications, Sebi has amended its rules on infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) to reduce compliance burden and facilitate ease of doing business.

Under this, Sebi has fixed the timeline for undertaking distributions to unitholders by the REIT and InvIT to five working days from the date of declaration. The move is expected to bring efficiency to the distribution process and will aid in making funds available to investors within a relatively shorter period of time.

The markets regulator has allowed REITs and InvITs to call a unitholders' meeting after giving shorter notice (less than 21 days) if consent is granted by writing or in electronic mode.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

