Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi resolves 4,239 investor complaints via SCORES platform in April

Sebi resolves 4,239 investor complaints via SCORES platform in April

SCORES, or Sebi Complaint Redressal System, is an online platform which facilitates investors in lodging and tracking complaints

Sebi

During this period, complaints remain on the pending list, even if an ATR has been submitted. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi disposed of 4,239 complaints through grievance redressal mechanism SCORES platform in April.

The markets watchdog received 4,341 fresh complaints in the month and a total of 4,263 complaints remained unresolved at the end of April, slightly higher than the 4,161 complaints that were pending as of March 31, according to a public notice by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The regulator also highlighted that the average resolution time taken by the entities to submit the Action Taken Reports (ATR) in April was eight days, while the average time taken for complaints under First Level Review was four days, it added.

 

SCORES, or Sebi Complaint Redressal System, is an online platform which facilitates investors in lodging and tracking complaints against listed companies and registered intermediaries.

Under the upgraded SCORES 2.0 framework, complaints are automatically forwarded to the entities, which are given 21 days to submit an ATR to the investors.

Also Read

Premiumcompany, CEO

Public-promoter confusion deepens with switches across companies

NCLT, Resolutions

NCLT to hear Ireda's plea seeking insolvency against Gensol Engineering

PremiumSebi

AIFs seek Sebi help to address inter-regulatory issues and ease norms

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi urges Karvy investors to file claims before June 2 deadline approaches

Sebi

Sebi extends deadline for FPI ODI issuance framework to Nov 17

If dissatisfied, investors can opt for a first-level review within 15 days.

During this period, complaints remain on the pending list, even if an ATR has been submitted. If the investor continues to be unsatisfied, they can escalate the issue to a second-level review by the regulator, with the same timeline for resolution applying, Sebi said.

Further, the complaints can also be disposed of if an investor opts for the Online Dispute Resolution mechanism, it added.

More From This Section

Stock market, market

Moody's downgrade of US rating may not dent stock markets much: Analysts

PremiumNifty, defence stocks, Sensex, stock market trading

Sky high: Investors pile into defence stocks with all guns blazing

PremiumTata power

Transmission capex, renewable energy segment may energise Tata Power stock

share market, stock market

Nifty logs best week in a month, gains 4.2% on ceasefire, US hopes

stocks, markets, mutual fund

Banks, defence, OMCs: Which PSU stock to buy now? Analysts pick top bets

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon