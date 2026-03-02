Monday, March 02, 2026 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi's 50% overlap rule to trigger churn in 51 thematic funds: Elara

Sebi's 50% overlap rule to trigger churn in 51 thematic funds: Elara

However, the overlap is not high for the majority of the schemes. Only 13 of these schemes (excluding those with assets worth less than Rs 1,000 crore) have an overlap of over 52%, the report showed

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) move to tighten norms for thematic and sectoral funds is set to impact dozens of schemes in the category. An analysis by Elara Securities shows that 51 sectoral and thematic schemes currently breach the 50 per cent portfolio-overlap threshold with at least one other scheme within the same fund house.
 
However, the overlap is not high for the majority of the schemes. Only 13 of these schemes (excluding those with assets worth less than Rs 1,000 crore) have an overlap of over 52 per cent, the report showed.
 
These schemes will have to reshuffle their portfolios over the next three years to meet the regulatory requirement. The report estimates that these schemes will have to reallocate Rs 76,000 crore to reduce the overlap to 50 per cent. Considering the three-year glide path, “the aggregate impact does not appear materially disruptive”, Elara Securities noted in the report.
 
 
“Importantly, the highest overlapping allocations are largely concentrated in highly liquid, large-cap names, where absorption capacity is significantly stronger,” it added.
 
Schemes with the highest overlap include Quant Momentum Fund (78 per cent overlap with Quant Quantamental Fund), Motilal Oswal Business Cycle Fund (75 per cent overlap with Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund) and Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund (63 per cent overlap with Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexicap Fund).
 
Fund houses are likely to correct the overlap by reallocating the portfolio of the smaller of the two schemes. Given practical portfolio management considerations, any realignment is more likely to occur in the smaller scheme, as the execution impact would be relatively lower compared to adjusting the larger scheme, the report said.
 

More From This Section

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Monday mayhem: Sensex, Nifty fall more than 1% each; key reasons

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 2, 2026

Stock Market Crash: Sensex slumps 1048 pts to 6-mth low; Nifty ends at 24,866 on US-Iran war worries

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Sterlite Technologies hits over 2-year high; stock price doubles in 5 weeks

IPOs, global travel industry, Markets News, travel industry, travel

War worries! Yatra Online, Easy Trip Planners, ixigo, TBO TEK dip up to 14%

Ola Electric share price today

Ola Electric shares tank 16%, hit record low; stock down 86% from peak

Topics : SEBI Stock Market Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Postponed Board ExamHoli Holiday 2026Personal Finance