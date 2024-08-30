Business Standard
Sebi's recovery rate remains below 2% of notices sent over a decade

The remaining recovery of 98.3 per cent has not been realised in practice. These notices cover collective investment schemes (CIS), deemed public issues (DPI), and other matters

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

The recovery rate of the money collected by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as a share of the amounts for which it sent out recovery notices has been less than 2 per cent.

Sebi has sent recovery notices worth Rs 1.06 trillion since 2013-14 (FY14), and it has only been able to recover a sum total of Rs 1,768 crore, according to a Business Standard analysis of Sebi’s annual reports.


The remaining recovery of 98.3 per cent has not been realised in practice. These notices cover collective investment schemes (CIS), deemed public issues (DPI), and other matters.

In FY24, Sebi recovered Rs 133 crore.

The number of recovery notices or notices of demand drawn by Sebi has gone up. As of March 31, 2024, a total of 6,781 recovery certificates have been issued.

In FY24, the regulator sent 1,337 recovery notices. With more notices, the total pending notices have reached 3,871, a record high. For every notice sent, three remained pending.


Of the total recoverable amount of Rs 1.02 trillion, Rs 63,206 crore, constituting 61.5 per cent of this total, is related to CIS/DPI matters involving PACL Ltd and Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd.

Topics : SEBI stock market trading investment schemes

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

