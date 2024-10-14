Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi unveils framework to monitor shareholding in market infra institutions

Sebi unveils framework to monitor shareholding in market infra institutions

Each MII must appoint a non-associated Designated Depository (DD) to monitor compliance with shareholding limits. For depositories, the other depository will act as their DD

SEBI

The framework will come into effect on January 12, 2025, 90 days after the circular's issuance. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday introduced a framework to monitor shareholding limits, public shareholding requirements, and the "fit & proper" criteria for Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), which include stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories.

This framework applies to both listed and unlisted MIIs, requiring them to disclose their shareholding patterns quarterly on their websites as per Sebi's Listing Obligations (LODR) norms, the regulator said in a circular.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Each MII must appoint a non-associated Designated Depository (DD) to monitor compliance with shareholding limits. For depositories, the other depository will act as their DD.

 

The DD will monitor breaches of the threshold limit of 5 per cent or 15 per cent as applicable under SECC Regulations, 2018 and D&P Regulations 2018, respectively, and take necessary actions.

Additionally, "the DD shall monitor and inform the MII and stock exchange on which its shares are listed (in case of listed MII), as and when threshold limit of combined holding of 49 per cent of all persons' resident outside India (directly or indirectly, either individually or together with persons acting in concert) in the paid-up equity share capital of an MII is breached and take consequential actions".

Sebi asked stock exchanges to ensure that Trading Members (TMs), their associates, and agents do not collectively hold more than 49 per cent equity. Holdings exceeding 45 per require prior approval for further purchases.

More From This Section

EaseMyTrip

Easy Trip Planners board approves issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

real estate

Equity investments in Indian real estate up 46% to $8.9 bn in Jan-Sep: CBRE

Stock market, Indian market

Market Close Highlights, Oct 14: Sensex adds 591 pts, Nifty ends above 25,100; IT, Banks outperform

IPO

What is Pre-IPO? How to buy and sell unlisted shares in India?

stock market, growth, investors, investments, brokers, funds

Vijay Kedia portfolio SME stock has zoomed 31% in 2 days on heavy volumes

Also, Sebi directed clearing corporations to maintain at least 51 per cent ownership by stock exchanges, with no exchange holding over 15 per cent in multiple CCs.

All shareholders with 2 per cent or more equity must meet the fit & proper criteria, with MIIs notifying shareholders and reporting non-compliance to Sebi quarterly. In case of breaches, the DD will freeze excess shares, disable voting rights, and transfer dividends from excess holdings to Investor Protection Funds (IPF) or Settlement Guarantee Funds (SGF).

The divestment of any excess shareholding in a listed MII beyond the specified limit would be through a special window provided by the stock exchange where the shares of MII are listed. However, any excess shareholding in an unlisted MII will be divested as per the directions given by Sebi on case to case basis.

The framework will come into effect on January 12, 2025, 90 days after the circular's issuance.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SEBI

Indian markets gave better returns than China in last 5 years: Sebi member

sebi market

Sebi intervenes in Rs 45 cr Trafiksol IPO irregularity on BSE SME platform

NIFTY

NSE opts for Nifty 50 in weekly options, following Sebi's benchmark mandate

SEBI

Direct payout of securities: Sebi extends deadline to November 11

SEBI

Sebi court rejects Ketan Parekh's plea for closure of payment default case

Topics : SEBI Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon