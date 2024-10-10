Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Sebi extends direct securities payout timeline from Oct 14 to Nov 11

Sebi extends direct securities payout timeline from Oct 14 to Nov 11

Timeline extended almost by a month for smoother implementation

SEBI

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday extended the timeline for implementation of direct payout of securities to demat accounts from October 14 to November 11.

The market regulator said that the decision was to ensure smooth implementation after representation from key institutions like clearing corporations, exchanges, and stock brokers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“Based on the review meeting held by Sebi with market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) and based on representation received from Brokers’ Industry Standards Forum (ISF), it has been decided that the circular shall come into effect from November 11, 2024, in order to ensure smooth implementation of payout of securities directly to the client’s demat account, without any disruption to the market players and investors,” said Sebi.
 

At present, the securities are credited to the broker and then transferred to the demat account of the investor by the broker. With the changes, the securities will be directly credited to the investor’s demat account—reducing the role of the broker who, until now, held the shares until the time of transfer.

Further, brokers will not be able to directly handle pledges for unpaid or margin-funded securities. If the security is not paid in full, the clearing corporation will mark the pledge directly in the client’s demat account until fully paid.

The extension was provided as the operational guidelines by clearing corporations were issued at the end of August instead of the earlier timeline of August 5.

The market regulator has also revised the timing of the payout from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm under Phase-I of the implementation, which covers the equity cash segment.

More From This Section

PremiumZomato

More upside in Zomato's stock, but competition also rising in e-com sector

AMCs, Asset management companies

Nomura sees robust growth ahead for domestic asset management cos

PremiumUltratech Cement

Ultratech Cement stock better placed amid recovery hopes in demand

Indian markets

FPIs squeeze markets for a sixth day; Sensex ends 639 points lower

PremiumLow costs, higher margins may drive sequential pickup in profit growth

Results preview: India Inc earnings, revenue growth in Q2 may stay muted


“As a result of direct payout, the securities shall be credited to the clients’ demat account on the same trading day instead of one working day from the receipt of payout from the exchange,” said Sebi in another circular on the same matter.

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi court rejects Ketan Parekh's plea for closure of payment default case

SEBI

Sebi scrutinises brokers linked to algo trading with guaranteed returns

Vijay Chandok, ICICI Securities

Mkt regulator Sebi approves appointment of Vijay Chandok as new NSDL head

SEBI

After PAC, Parliament's finance panel set to review Sebi's functioning

sebi market

CRISIL expects 25% hit on discount brokers' PBT over regulatory changes

Topics : SEBI demat accounts stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon