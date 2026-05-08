Sensex, Nifty fall as renewed Iran-US conflict clouds market sentiment

Indian equities declined on Friday as renewed hostilities between Iran and the US muddied the outlook for a near-term resolution to the conflict.

The benchmark Sensex ended the session at 77,328, down 516 points, or 0.7 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, closed at 24,176, a decline of 151 points, or 0.6 per cent. Friday’s decline trimmed the benchmark indices’ weekly gains. The Sensex gained 0.5 per cent over the week, while the Nifty advanced 0.7 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by Rs 1.5 trillion to Rs 473.5 trillion.

After touching $100 during the day, Brent crude was trading at $99.86. News reports suggested that Iran and the US clashed overnight near the Strait of Hormuz. The latest escalation threatens the fragile ceasefire that has held for a month. The two sides have not been able to reach a permanent agreement to end the war.

Reports suggested that the US attacked missile and drone launch sites in Iran, claiming they were responsible for attacks on US warships transiting the strait. Earlier, Iran said the US had targeted two of its oil tankers and accused Washington of striking civilian areas along its southern coast with the cooperation of some regional countries.

The war has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes, pushing up crude prices. Higher oil prices fuel inflation in India, weighing on economic growth and corporate earnings. Multiple brokerages have downgraded Indian equities, citing the impact of the Iran conflict on oil prices. Analysts said market sentiment remains heavily dependent on developments in the war.

The benchmark indices had ended the previous two weeks higher on hopes of a peace deal and the absence of negative surprises in March-quarter earnings. However, the latest skirmishes have dented those hopes.

“Markets witnessed a risk-off session following fresh US-Iran military action near the Strait of Hormuz, which weakened ceasefire hopes and triggered profit booking. However, stability in crude oil prices around $100 per barrel and benign US 10-year yields continue to support broader sentiment and the rupee. Though the road ahead is slightly bumpy, optimism around a possible diplomatic resolution persists,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.

Nair added that investors continue to focus on opportunities arising from favourable corporate earnings, with valuations in several mid- and small-cap counters still appearing attractive.

Market breadth was weak, with 2,217 stocks declining and 2,020 advancing. SBI, which fell 6.6 per cent, was the biggest drag on the Sensex, while HDFC Bank was the worst-performing index stock.

“Going ahead, immediate support for the Nifty is placed in the 24,000-23,950 zone. Any sustained move below this range could extend the Nifty’s weakness towards 23,800, followed by 23,650 in the short term. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed in the 24,330-24,350 zone,” said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.