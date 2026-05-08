Friday, May 08, 2026 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / India's forex kitty drops by $7.79 billion to $690.693 billion: RBI

India's forex kitty drops by $7.79 billion to $690.693 billion: RBI

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 7.794 billion to USD 690.693 billion during the week ended May 1, the RBI said on Friday.

forex, rupee, dollar, forex reserve

In the previous reporting week ended April 24, the overall reserves had declined by USD 4.82 billion to USD 698.487 billion (Image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves dropped by $7.794 billion to $690.693 billion during the week ended May 1, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week ended April 24, the overall reserves had declined by $4.82 billion to $698.487 billion.

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the beginning of the Middle East conflict, which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended May 1, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.797 billion to $551.825 billion, the central bank's data showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Also Read

ATM

ATM cassette-swap rollout delayed again as banks go big on cash recyclerspremium

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI nod to buy 9.99% each in AU SFB, Federal Bank

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI not to consider fresh applications for full-fledged money changerspremium

India tourism trends, off-season travel India, all-season destinations India, Goa monsoon travel, year-round travel destinations, Gen Z travel India, hybrid work tourism, experiential travel India, domestic tourism growth, weekend getaways India, tra

Opinion: India has window of opportunity to unlock tourism boom from Europe

power, energy

Prioritise energy security to sustain growth momentum: RBI MPC member

Value of gold reserves decreased by $5.021 billion to $115.216 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $15 million to $18.789 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $8 million to $4.863 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DreamStreet will offer stocks, ETFs, Futures & Options (F&O), IPOs, and AI-powered investing insights. (Photo: AdobeStock)

From fantasy gaming to stock broking: Dream11 parent's next big bet

Stock markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex slumps 516 pts; Nifty ends at 24,176 on renewed US-Iran tension

Metropolis

Healthcare stocks shine in weak market; Metropolis, Thyrocare jump upto 14%

SBI share price today

SBI shares tumble 7% after Q4FY26 results miss Street estimates

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: SBI, BSE, MRF, MCX, Hyundai Motor India, Emami

Topics : Reserve Bank of India foreign exchange India forex exchange reserves

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs KKR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 ResultsSuvendu AdhikariSuvendu Adhikari PA MurderSBI Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance