Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why did Shilpa Medicare share jump 5% in trade today? top details here

Why did Shilpa Medicare share jump 5% in trade today? top details here

Shilpa Medicare share price gained in trade after the company announced a positive regulatory update from the US health regulator, United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

drugs, pharma

Shilpa Medicare Limited is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in regulated markets such as the USA, Europe, and Japan.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shilpa Medicare share price: Pharmaceutical company Shilpa Medicare share price was in demand on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.99 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹939.10 per share. 
 
Around 1:30 PM, Shilpa Medicare share price was trading 4.93 per cent higher at ₹938.50. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent lower at 82,640.01 levels.
 

Why did Shilpa Medicare share price rise in trade today?

 
Shilpa Medicare share price gained in trade after the company announced a positive regulatory update from the US health regulator, United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
 
 
The pharma firm said its Unit VI at Dabaspet, Bengaluru received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a ‘Voluntary Action Indicated’ (VAI) classification from the USFDA. The EIR followed a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection conducted between October 24-30, 2024.
 
In an exchange filing, Shilpa Medicare said, “This is to inform you that Shilpa Medicare Limited, Unit VI, Dabaspet, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India has received EIR with VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) classification, from USFDA, for the GMP inspection which was conducted from October 24 – 30, 2024.”

Also Read

coffee day

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is up 10% on huge volumes; details

PremiumSBI, State Bank Of India

7 reasons why IIFL Securities is bullish on SBI stock over Bank of Baroda

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart rises 2%; Motilal Oswal sees further 20% upside potential

stock market trading

Here's why Network 18 share price is buzzing in trade today; details here

Biocon

Should you buy Biocon shares as USFDA gives approval to diabetes drug?

 
The unit is capable of manufacturing, packaging, testing, storage and distribution of two types of complex dosage forms including Oral Dissolving Films and Transdermal Systems. 
 
Meanwhile, the unit already holds approvals from key global regulators, including EMA (Europe), MHRA (UK), SFDA (Saudi Arabia), and TGA (Australia). It currently supplies oral film products to the US and other markets, while filings for transdermal products have been made in Europe.
 

Shilpa Medicare Q4 results

 
Shilpa Medicare reported a mixed set of numbers in Q4FY25. While revenue from operations grew 13.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹330.80 crore and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 15 per cent to ₹84 crore, net profit (PAT) declined 40.8 per cent to ₹14.51 crore. 
 

About Shilpa Medicare

 
Shilpa Medicare Limited is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in regulated markets such as the USA, Europe, and Japan. 
 
The company specialises in the development and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage formulations, with a particular focus on oncology. 
 
Its  product range includes tablets, capsules, injectables, and transdermal patches, all manufactured to meet international quality standards. Additionally, Shilpa Medicare provides end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) services, catering to a wide spectrum of pharmaceutical needs.
 
Beyond its core offerings, the company is actively investing in research and development, focusing on novel drug delivery systems and expanding into emerging therapy areas, including biotech products. 
 
The market capitalisation of Shilpa Medicare is ₹9,177.68 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

More From This Section

NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off lows; HDFC Bank, Infy gain; Bulls ahead in breadth; SMIDs waver

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

FPIs stake in this mid-cap at record high; stock zooms 85% from April low

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Sensex, Nifty erase early losses; Analysts eye US-India trade cues

mutual fund

NFO Alert! Nippon India launches Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF; check details

ipo market listing share market

Intuitional buyers drive demand for Anthem Biosciences IPO; GMP up 26%

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Pharma stocks Shilpa Medicare Indian stock market BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon